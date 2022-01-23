‘Bored’ Long Island Grandma Teams Up With Police to Bust Scammer Targeting Elderly – Gadget Clock





This can be a second for anybody who has ever been victimized and even bothered by scammers, in a second that was made potential by a self described “bored” grandma on Long Island.

The Seaford lady turned the tables on a person police mentioned tried to rip her off.

“Apparently they thought they’d the massive fish, they really thought I used to be gonna give them cash,” mentioned 73-year-old Jean, who obtained a sequence of calls on Thursday.

The callers mentioned she wanted to pay $8,000 to bail out her grandson from jail after a drunken automotive crash. The grandmother of seven knew immediately it was a rip-off, however she had an thought.

“I performed silly grandma. ‘Oh my poor grandson,’ I informed the man. ‘Please don’t inform his mom,'” she mentioned.

Jean agreed to ship the cash, however then referred to as Nassau Police.

A person could possibly be seen arriving at her home to accumulate the money, and Jean handed him an envelope — with paper towels inside

And after the person took the bait, ready Nassau County cops stunned and arrested him. He was recognized as Joshua Estrella Gomez, of Mineola. Police at the moment are making an attempt to decide if Gomez labored with others and has finished this earlier than.

Jean additionally acquired the final phrase with the scammers.

“He hung up,” she mentioned. “I suppose he realized what occurred.”

Nassau’s police commissioner mentioned Jean did a terrific job, and that “she’s not afraid of those guys. She knew what she had to do.”

Jean’s son, in the meantime, needs she would have hung up on the scammers.

“I couldn’t imagine what was happening. I informed her to cease, cease,” he mentioned, however did admit, “it’s cool that she did it. I prefer it.”

However Jean has by no means run from drama on the telephone — she was a Nassau County 911 dispatcher for over 20 years. And he or she relished in her victory over the scammers.

“Bored grandma, one. Dangerous man nothing,” she mentioned.