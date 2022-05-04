Boria Majumdar Banned from Indian Cricket Team: Wriddhiman Saha Intimidation Case: Boria Majumdar will not be able to interview players for 2 years, BCCI also banned entry into stadium Interview, BCCI also banned entry into the stadium

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) imposed a two-year ban on Boria Majumdar for threatening senior wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha. Not only this, the board has also banned Boria Majumdar from interviewing the registered players of BCCI and from entering the cricket stadiums of the country. Majumdar will not be given ‘media accreditation’ for two years under restrictions approved by the BCCI’s Apex Council.

The BCCI had on February 25 constituted a three-member committee to probe into the threatening messages received by Wriddhiman Saha requesting an interview. Wriddhiman Saha had tweeted continuously on 23 February. He initially refused to name the journalist who made the threat. However, he later exposed the journalist before a three-member committee and named Boria Majumdar.

The three-member committee included BCCI Vice President Rajiv Shukla, BCCI Treasurer Arun Singh Dhumal and BCCI Council member Prabhtej Singh Bhatia. On May 3, BCCI interim CEO and IPL chief operating officer Hemang Amin, in a letter to state units, said, “Wriddhiman Saha shared screenshots of messages sent by a journalist on social media platform Twitter. In it, he told that he was threatened by a journalist. Wriddhiman Saha named the journalist during the hearing boria majumdar Told.’

Amin said, ‘BCCI committee has wriddhiman saha and Boria discussed Majumdar’s statement and came to the conclusion that Majumdar’s tone was intimidating. According to Amin, the committee had recommended three restrictions to the Apex Council and agreed to impose them on Boria Majumdar.

These are the 3 restrictions on Boria Majumdar

These 3 restrictions include a two-year ban on ‘accreditation’ as a member of the press in any cricket matches (domestic and international) in India, a two-year ban on conducting any interview with any player recognized in India. and a two-year ban on entry into the cricket facilities of the BCCI or the member associations. The top BCCI official has asked all state units to abide by the restrictions.