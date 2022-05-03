Boris Becker gets 2 and half years in prison for bankruptcy offenses, 6-time Grand Slam champion transferred millions of dollars

Tennis legend Boris Becker has been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty under the Insolvency Act. This month, a jury at Southwark Crown Court in London convicted Boris Baker on four charges under the Bankruptcy Act. This includes transfer of assets, concealment of debt and two cases of failure to disclose assets.

Boris Becker is alleged to have declared himself bankrupt on 21 June 2017 by lying. He did not repay the loan of about Rs 28.80 crore. Also, he transferred money to the bank in a wrong way. After Baker went bankrupt, a total of 4,27,00 euros (£356,000 or about $447616) was transferred to nine people.

Those to whom the money was transferred include his ex-wife Barbara and Shirley ‘Lilly’ Baker. Boris Becker was also found guilty of failing to declare one of his assets in Germany and of concealing 825,000 euros ($895,000) of bank loans and shares in a tech firm.

However, 6-time Grand Slam champion Boris Becker was acquitted on another 20 counts. The cases in which Boris Becker was acquitted included the allegation that he failed to hand over several of his awards. It also includes two Wimbledon trophies and an Olympic gold medal.

During the trial, Boris Becker denied all the allegations against him. Boris Becker had argued that he had cooperated with the trustees acting to acquire his assets and acted on expert advice. Boris Becker is recognized as a great player in the tennis world.

Boris Becker is a two-time Australian Open (1991, 1996), three-time Wimbledon (1985, 1986, 1989) and one-time US Open (1989) champion. He was also successful in winning the men’s singles gold in tennis at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics. He is also a Davis Cup winner twice (1988, 1989) and Hopman Cup once (1995).

In December 2013, Novak Djokovic announced on his website that boris beckR will be their head coach for the 2014 season. After this, Baker remained Djokovic’s head coach until 2016. Djokovic and Baker parted ways in December 2016.

Boris Becker as head coach Djokovic Won 6 Grand Slam titles and 14 Masters 1000 titles. Djokovic won the French Open title for the first time in 2016. The special thing is that Baker himself never won the French Open title during his career.