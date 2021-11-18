Boris Johnson Battered in Parliament as Scandal Puts Him on Defense
LONDON – Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sidelined opponents by blabbering on and on about how to get out of a corner where more traditional politicians are stuck. But in Parliament on Wednesday, in the face of bad news on corruption scandals and other fronts, he quit with the same skill as Houdini.
Mr Johnson, a Labor party leader who was hailed as a care star, demanded an apology from Conservative lawmakers for their role in the outrage over taking profitable outside work. It was part of an inverted and broken promise, the Labor leader said, which included a possible government withdrawal from high-speed rail links between northern cities.
“Everyone else has apologized for him, but he won’t apologize for himself,” Mr Starrer roared. “A coward, not a leader.”
This is a brutal situation for a prime minister who hosted world leaders at a climate conference in Glasgow two weeks ago.
Now, Mr Johnson is facing a low-level revolt from his party over the second-job scandal, which has sent London tabloids into a feeding frenzy over the alleged “slice” element in the government. He risks falling by weakening his party’s new base in the industrial center of England Plan for railway connection. And if it breaks the post-Brexit rules that govern Northern Ireland, it could ignite a trade war with the European Union.
Mr Johnson’s 80-strong majority in parliament has so far made him bulletproof, even in the midst of a pandemic and Brexit scandal, with analysts saying he is still entering the most dangerous phase of his term.
“He’s been the weakest person ever since he came in 10th today. If you look at the polls, you see how fast some of his foundations are crumbling,” said Matthew Goodwin, a professor of politics. University of Kent. The Conservative Party’s “internal civil war was real,” he added.
Mr Johnson’s plight became clear in Parliament. When House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle reprimanded Mr Johnson for not playing by the rules, he tried to regain his footing by questioning Mr Starr, a lawyer who once made extra money advising clients on corruption. Weekly “Prime Minister’s Question” session. Conservative backbenchers were left to babble uneasily.
Two weeks ago, Mr. Johnson instructed him to vote in favor of a fraudulent attempt to save his Conservative colleague, Owen Patterson, who had broken the rules of lobbying and threatened to be suspended from Parliament. An outcry forced Mr Johnson to withdraw from the track, and his reversal came to an end this week – in an abusive fashion – when he proposed a ban on paying MPs as parliamentary advisers.
This has angered those who now face losing the lucrative side, while the defeat has angered other Conservative MPs who are worried about being punished by voters for the moral scandal that has plagued their party.
In 2019, for the first time, many people were elected in the northern districts of England who once strongly supported the Labor Party – retail towns and cities where the annual salary of an MP is considered to be around £ 80,000 or $ 107,000.
Further disappointment is expected on Thursday as the government is expected to shed water on promises to spend billions of pounds on a new railway network to connect northern cities. Critics cite this as an example of the ambiguity behind the government’s marquee policy of “raising the bar” of economic prosperity in central and northern England.
John Curtis, a leading public opinion pollster and professor of politics at the University of Strathclyde in Glasgow, said Mr Johnson’s handling of the lobbying defeat “at least harmed everyone and cast doubt on the quality of his leadership and his decision.”
Mr Johnson has also been hit lightly in opinion polls in which he has generally come forward. After months of trailing the Conservative Party in the election, Labor has gained a one-point advantage for the first time since January. But Mr. Curtis described “no dent, no tsunami” and, by historical standards, no significant lead. While Mr Johnson faces a real threat to his leadership from the Tory group, analysts say the party’s voting figures should collapse.
Still, there are alarming signs below that number. Mr Johnson’s support for Brexit is waning. A quarter of those who voted for the Conservatives in 2019 now say they do not know which party to vote for, Said Mr. Goodwin of the University of Kent.
Among his complaints were: Mr Johnson’s broken promise not to raise taxes, concerns over high public spending and failure to stop the influx of migrants crossing the English Channel from France in small boats.
“This shows widespread concern about the direction of Johnson’s premiership,” Mr Goodwin said. “He’s basically moving to the right side of his party.”
Mr Johnson will face a corruption scandal. Mr Goodwin said the problem was that “there are big and dark clouds on the horizon” with a variety of problems.
Of those, Britain is in tense negotiations with the European Union over the trade system that operates across Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom but a member of the European single market. Mr Johnson is expected to decide in a few weeks whether to break the rules, a move that could quickly escalate into a trade war with the European Union.
Negotiations on both sides are trying to find a solution. Mr Johnson’s negotiator, David Frost, said on Wednesday that the government’s priority was still to reach an agreement with the European Union before Christmas.
But Mr Johnson left the possibility of a conflict open. The European Union, he told parliament, used a trade agreement last January to ban shipments of coronavirus vaccines from continental Europe to northern Ireland. Doing the same for Britain, he said, would be “completely legal.” In fact, the European Union changed course within hours and did not pursue its threat.
The European Union (EU) has warned that it will retaliate by imposing extra checks on trucks carrying goods to and from Britain – which could lead to chaos in the busy days before Christmas. The conflict over Northern Ireland will also oppose the Biden administration, which is concerned about the repercussions of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement, which ended decades of communal violence there.
Instead of taking all these risks, many analysts expect Mr. Johnson to back down. But some predicted he would do so only after a show of disarray, as the conflict with Brussels could unite the otherwise controversial Conservative party.
Jonathan Powell, who served as chief of staff to former Prime Minister Tony Blair, said: “He likes the war with Europe because it will attract his supporters. “But it will still have to back off, which will create more political instability in Northern Ireland.”
