Boris Johnson Declines to Quarantine After Aide Tests Positive

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will not have to self-quarantine even though a member of the team who accompanied him to Scotland this week tested positive for the coronavirus during the trip, his office said on Friday.

A Downing Street spokeswoman said on Saturday the Prime Minister had not been in close contact with the aide.

“The Prime Minister regularly visits communities across the UK, and all aspects of the visits are carried out in accordance with Covid guidelines,” the spokesperson said. “The Prime Minister has not come into close contact with anyone who has tested positive. “

The statement that Mr Johnson would not go into quarantine – even as UK reports said the person tested positive and several other officials had done so – threatened to reignite controversy over government officials’ adherence to the UK system testing and traceability. Every week under this system, hundreds of thousands of people who came into contact with a person who tested positive had to self-isolate.