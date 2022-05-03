World

Boris Johnson makes unprecedented speech to Ukraine lawmakers, hails ‘greatest feat of arms of 21st century’

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, in a video address to Ukraine’s parliament on Tuesday, told lawmakers in the war-torn country that their military had accomplished “the greatest weapon of the 21st century” by keeping Russian troops out of Kiev.

Johnson made the remarks as the UK government announced a new $ 375 million military aid package for Ukraine in the war against Russia. The United Kingdom says this is the first speech by a world leader in the Ukrainian parliament since the war began.

“Since you drove the Russian army out of the gates of Kiev, you have not only achieved the greatest feat of 21st century weapons, you have achieved something deeper and perhaps equally significant: you have exposed Putin’s historical stupidity, the huge flaw that only an authoritarian can make.” Johnson says.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, center, applauds British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, as seen on screen, during a session of Ukraine's parliament, Kyiv, during a session of Ukraine, Tuesday, May 3rd.

(Varkhovna Radha of the Ukraine Press Office via AP)

Russia invades Ukraine: live update

“Because when a leader rules by intimidation, manipulates elections, imprisons critics, scolds the media, and only listens to brokers, when there is no limit to his power – he makes a catastrophic mistake,” he continued.

Johnson added that “Putin’s mistake was to invade Ukraine, and the fact that Russian armored corpses littered your fields and streets is not only his stupidity, but a reminder of the dangers of dictatorship.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tore down Russian President Vladimir Putin during his speech in the Ukrainian parliament on Tuesday, May 3.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

The British Prime Minister also said that the ongoing war, which is now in its 69th day, “is the best time in Ukraine that will be remembered and counted for the next generation.”

“Your children and grandchildren will say that the Ukrainians have taught the world that the brutal power of an aggressor is not counted against the moral strength of a determined human being,” Johnson said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, left, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speak during their walk in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, on Saturday, April 9.

(Press Office of the President of Ukraine via AP)

“They will say that the Ukrainians have proved through their determination and sacrifice that tanks and guns cannot suppress a nation by fighting for its independence and that is why I believe Ukraine will win,” he added.

After his speech, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the United Kingdom and Ukraine were now “brothers and sisters,” according to a statement from Johnson’s office.

Simon Owen of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

