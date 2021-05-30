Boris Johnson Married in Stealth Ceremony

LONDON — Solely per week in the past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, despatched pals save-the-date playing cards for a marriage in July 2022, in line with a number of British newspapers. However on Saturday, Mr. Johnson and Ms. Symonds have been married in a stealth ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.

A spokesman for the prime minister’s workplace confirmed on Sunday: “The prime minister and Ms. Symonds have been married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will have fun their wedding ceremony with household and pals subsequent summer time.”

It was a characteristically dramatic twist for a relationship that had unfolded in a frenetic manner from the very begin.

Mr. Johnson, 56, moved into his official residence in Downing Avenue with Ms. Symonds in 2019 earlier than his divorce from his second spouse, Marina Wheeler, had been accomplished. Ms. Symonds gave start to a son, Wilfred, final spring, solely weeks after Mr. Johnson had survived a near-fatal bout with Covid-19.