Boris Johnson Married in Stealth Ceremony
LONDON — Solely per week in the past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain and his fiancée, Carrie Symonds, despatched pals save-the-date playing cards for a marriage in July 2022, in line with a number of British newspapers. However on Saturday, Mr. Johnson and Ms. Symonds have been married in a stealth ceremony at Westminster Cathedral in London.
A spokesman for the prime minister’s workplace confirmed on Sunday: “The prime minister and Ms. Symonds have been married yesterday afternoon in a small ceremony at Westminster Cathedral. The couple will have fun their wedding ceremony with household and pals subsequent summer time.”
It was a characteristically dramatic twist for a relationship that had unfolded in a frenetic manner from the very begin.
Mr. Johnson, 56, moved into his official residence in Downing Avenue with Ms. Symonds in 2019 earlier than his divorce from his second spouse, Marina Wheeler, had been accomplished. Ms. Symonds gave start to a son, Wilfred, final spring, solely weeks after Mr. Johnson had survived a near-fatal bout with Covid-19.
It’s the third marriage for Mr. Johnson and the primary for Ms. Symonds, 33, who has lately come underneath scrutiny for her function in an costly refurbishment of the prime minister’s official quarters at Downing Avenue, which was initially financed by a donor to the Conservative Occasion.
The afternoon wedding ceremony, in London’s essential Roman Catholic cathedral — lower than a mile from 10 Downing Avenue — was carried out in excessive secrecy, in line with The Mail and The Solar. Even Mr. Johnson’s shut aides weren’t instructed in advance of the ceremony. At about 1:30 p.m., in line with The Solar, the church was abruptly cleared of holiday makers, and Mr. Johnson and his bride pulled up in a limousine.
In accordance with coronavirus restrictions, there have been solely 30 company in the byzantine-style church — together with Mr. Johnson’s father, Stanley — all of whom had been invited at brief discover. Ms. Symonds wore an extended white gown however no veil, in line with The Solar. The couple’s year-old son was among the many witnesses.
Although the marriage was not confirmed by Downing Avenue till Sunday, information reviews on Saturday night drew congratulations from political figures, together with Arlene Foster, the primary minister of Northern Eire, who mentioned on Twitter, “Enormous congratulations to Boris Johnson & Carrie Symonds in your wedding ceremony right this moment.”
Mr. Johnson is the primary British prime minister to be married in workplace since Lord Liverpool married Mary Chester in 1822, his second marriage. However a lot about Mr. Johnson and Ms. Symonds’s relationship has appeared unorthodox by the comparatively standard requirements of Downing Avenue.
Mr. Johnson, who was baptized as a Catholic by his mom, transformed to the Anglican religion whereas in boarding college. He met Ms. Symonds, a Catholic and a former Conservative Occasion communications aide, whereas he was married to his second spouse, Marina Wheeler, with whom he has 4 youngsters.
Mr. Johnson has by no means publicly confirmed what number of youngsters he has.
Mr. Johnson and Ms. Symonds disclosed that they have been engaged, and that she was pregnant, in February 2020, a month after Britain had formally left the European Union. That joyful information was shortly overtaken by the pandemic, which claimed Mr. Johnson as an early sufferer when he grew to become sick and ended up in an intensive care unit.
Ms. Symonds, who works for an animals-rights group, additionally contracted Covid and wrote on Twitter about her fears throughout these days.
Extra lately, she has been pulled right into a furor over the expensive renovation of the couple’s residence at 11 Downing Avenue. A Conservative Occasion donor, David Brownlow, paid for a number of the work, supplementing the state price range of 30,000 kilos, or $42,570, supplied for redecorating the residence. Mr. Johnson mentioned he had picked up the price of the refurbishment when he was instructed of the association.
On Friday, an unbiased ethics adviser appointed by the federal government declared that Mr. Johnson had acted “unwisely” in the refurbishment of the residence however that he had not violated the ministerial code of conduct.
