Boris Johnson pledges to change economy for Britain

MANCHESTER, England – Declaring that Britain will not go back to the “same old broken model” of the past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called for leading a radical transformation of the country’s economy into a future defined by highly skilled workers. Vowed to earn higher wages. .

In a speech to an enthusiastic crowd at his Conservative Party annual convention, Mr Johnson said, “We are going to tackle the underlying issues of our economy and society – problems that no government dares to tackle, Long- a period of structural weaknesses in the UK economy.”

Predicting optimism but offering few details, Mr Johnson portrayed a view of Britain at the pinnacle of historical change. He barely mentioned the fuel and food shortages that have plagued the country in recent weeks, raising them only as evidence of a rapidly recovering economy in transition.

“We are now beginning to see a change in direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy,” Mr Johnson said. “We are not going back to the same old broken model: low wages, low growth, low skills, and low productivity – all enabled by uncontrolled immigration as a system.”