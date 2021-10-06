Boris Johnson pledges to change economy for Britain
MANCHESTER, England – Declaring that Britain will not go back to the “same old broken model” of the past, Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday called for leading a radical transformation of the country’s economy into a future defined by highly skilled workers. Vowed to earn higher wages. .
In a speech to an enthusiastic crowd at his Conservative Party annual convention, Mr Johnson said, “We are going to tackle the underlying issues of our economy and society – problems that no government dares to tackle, Long- a period of structural weaknesses in the UK economy.”
Predicting optimism but offering few details, Mr Johnson portrayed a view of Britain at the pinnacle of historical change. He barely mentioned the fuel and food shortages that have plagued the country in recent weeks, raising them only as evidence of a rapidly recovering economy in transition.
“We are now beginning to see a change in direction that has been long overdue in the UK economy,” Mr Johnson said. “We are not going back to the same old broken model: low wages, low growth, low skills, and low productivity – all enabled by uncontrolled immigration as a system.”
Mr Johnson devoted much of his speech to his marquee policy of “flattening”, which aims to reduce the inequalities between the economically disadvantaged northern parts of England and the more prosperous south.
“We have one of the most imbalanced societies and one-sided economies of all the rich countries,” Mr Johnson said.
Combining humor of self-condemnation with literary references, a scathing take on the opposition, and a populist appeal to social issues, Mr Johnson solidified his position as the undisputed leader of the Conservative Party and all-purpose cheerleader.
At one point, he described opposition Labor Party leader Keir Starmer as Captain Hindsight, the captain of a cruise ship that had been hijacked by Somali pirates. On the other hand, the prime minister, who has six children with multiple partners, lamented Britain’s comparatively small population despite, he said, what were his best efforts to add to the total.
Mr Johnson appealed for social and cultural issues that resonate with Conservative rank and file. He vowed to defend Britain’s history and to oppose revisionist interpretations of conservative heroes such as Winston Churchill.
Mr Johnson also praised Margaret Thatcher, one of his conservative predecessors, whom he said would not hesitate to take painful steps to revive the British economy as it emerged from the pandemic.
For all references to the Conservative icon, however, Mr Johnson’s speech amounted to a remarkable rebuttal of some of his party’s guiding principles and governance record.
The Conservatives have long been the party of business, yet Mr. Johnson is, in fact, responsible for breaking his addiction to the low-wage economy on businesses. The Conservatives have led the government since 2010, yet Mr Johnson spoke of the past decade as if some other party was in charge.
To many political analysts, Mr Johnson appeared to usher in something new, in the post-Brexit era, of the pandemic: a party that combined the impulses of free-spending, interventionist social democracies with law and order. Anti-immigration, a trend of fanatical Brexiters agitating to leave the European Union in 2016.
Mr Johnson’s rhetorical acrobatics displayed a statesman who has repeatedly managed to defy political gravity. But as Britain faces painful adjustments, it faces a convergence of hostile tendencies that could test this high-wire act. Rising food and fuel prices are troubling consumers; Due to the shortage of gas, the drivers have to wait for hours to fill the tank.
Mr Johnson portrays these challenges as growing pains – evidence of an economy awakened by the pandemic and remaking itself to reap the benefits of a high-wage, highly skilled future.
However, for ordinary people, the autumn of the 1970s rather harms as the specter of fuel and food shortages, and a period of strikes and rising prices that newspapers refer to as the “winter of discontent”.
Mr Johnson also sought to draw a new dividing line with the opposition Labor Party, which he portrayed as welcoming largely undocumented immigration, while the Conservatives seek to invest in training and better wages for British workers.
Since taking power in 2019, Mr Johnson has worn his policies in line with that of one of his predecessors, Mrs Thatcher, who pioneered free-market reforms after the 1970s. Asked in an interview this week how Britain would deal with the immediate consequences of economic change, which could take years, she echoed a phrase made famous by Mrs Thatcher: “There is no alternative.”
But while Mr Johnson hailed Mrs Thatcher as one of his idols, her comments dramatically painted the extent of her breach with his legacy. Under Mrs Thatcher, the Conservative Party aligned itself closely with business.
That relationship was strained over Brexit, Mr Johnson’s marquee project, which was opposed by large companies taking advantage of Europe’s vast single market.
While his critics also welcome the idea of moving away from a low-wage, low-skill economy, it could be painful for many Britons if government policies lead to an increase in inflation. Most of the fiscal stimulus the government injected into the economy to cushion the blow of the pandemic – such compensation for people who lost wages after being sent home – has wound up.
