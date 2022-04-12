Boris Johnson to be fined over lockdown parties, UK government says



The office of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday that he and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak would be fined for violating COVID-19 rules following allegations of a lockdown party in a government office.

A spokesman for Johnson’s office said: “The Prime Minister and the Chancellor of the Exchequer have been notified today that the Metropolitan Police intends to issue notices of their specific punishment.” “We have no further details, but we will update you again when we do.”

It was not immediately clear how much the pair were fined.

Earlier on Tuesday, London’s Metropolitan Police said they were issuing 30 more specific penalty notices in connection with the “Partigate” scandal, in which Johnson denied any wrongdoing.

However, the prime minister has reportedly attended several of the dozens of events at his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings under investigation.

In March, 20 fines were imposed by the police force.

In February, four senior Johnson workers resigned amid scandals and dozens of politicians and officials were placed under investigation.

Many in Britain were outraged when his staff organized an “bring your own wine” office party, birthday party and “wine time friday” in 2020 and 2021, when millions of friends and family were barred from visiting because of his government’s COVID-19 restrictions. .

In addition, thousands of people have been fined between পা 60 ($ 79) and 10,000 10,000 ($ 13,200) for social gatherings by authorities.

In total, police say they have imposed at least 50 fines – although they have not identified the recipients.

Questionnaires were sent to more than 100 people, including Johnson, and witnesses were interviewed.

Some members of the ruling Conservative Party have said Johnson should resign if he is fined for violating the rules imposed on the rest of the country.

Coronavirus cases have risen in the UK, hitting record levels this month, although many epidemic requirements have been met.

According to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been 91,352 new cases and 348 new deaths in the UK in the past day.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.