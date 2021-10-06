Boris Johnson urges businesses to help Britain overcome shortfalls
MANCHESTER, England – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that Britain was in crisis, saying businesses need to do more to end the shortage of fuel and goods that have hit the country with wages. The British have suffered by raising, improving working conditions and training Britons to drive trucks. and do other difficult-to-fill tasks.
Speaking on the eve of his keynote speech at the Conservative Party convention, Mr Johnson said there was “no alternative” to disruption that has closed gas stations, left supermarket shelves empty and reduced prices for normal Britain. threatened to increase The severe shortage of truck drivers, he said, was not because of a lack of planning but because of the economy recovering like “a giant awakening”.
The main backdrop to the convention has been the disruption of daily life as a result of gas shortages, now concentrated in southern England, and empty shelves in some supermarket shelves. Both are partly a result of Brexit, which has made it harder to hire workers from abroad and further exacerbated the shortage of truck drivers. Soldiers were pressed into service on Monday to operate fuel tankers to meet the shortage of truck drivers.
Energy and other prices are rising, fueling inflation fears, even as bonuses provided to many welfare recipients during the coronavirus pandemic are being withdrawn, and a furlough system that allows workers to stay home. is sent, expires.
Britain’s labor market has been hit by Brexit, which prevents employers from recruiting workers from the continent as freely as they once could. However, Mr Johnson and his colleagues argue that this will improve workers’ lives in the long run as wages have to increase.
Last week the government blamed consumers for panic buying fuel, leading to long lines and shortages. But Mr Johnson has been forced to back down by granting visas to foreign truck drivers and extending work hours in the UK. On Tuesday, he said only 127 visas have been issued so far.
In fact, Mr Johnson and his conservative allies have doubled down on their policies, introducing shortages and supply disruptions as a result of a rapid economic recovery after the pandemic in a country where many workers are underpaid.
He has called on businesses to increase investment in employees and pay higher wages, and this week there has been speculation that Mr Johnson will propose an increase in the minimum wage in his speech on Wednesday.
That message, and his resistance to increased immigration, could appeal to working-class voters, who in 2019 left the opposition Labor Party in the heartland, moved to the Conservatives and gave Mr Johnson a landslide victory in the general election.
Asked by the BBC whether there was a crisis, Mr Johnson said “no,” adding that supply chains were “reflecting the tensions and tensions that you would expect from a massive awakening.”
Pressing his case against the trade, he said that for too long Britain had adopted a “low-wage, low-cost approach where the business does not invest in skills, does not invest in capital or facilities.”
Referring to the trucking industry, he said: “The fact that they are not putting the money in truck stops, in terms, in salaries, so this country does not have a supply of young people who are openly thinking about becoming truck drivers at the moment. are.”
Critics have accused conservatives of complacency and being out of touch with most people.
On Sunday, the prime minister seemed to shine a light on fears that thousands of pigs could be killed and disposed of because of a shortage of meatpacking workers. The “Great Hecatomb of the Pigs” had not yet happened, Mr Johnson said in a classical allusion to mass animal sacrifices, prompting farmers’ anger.
Even some right-wing media commentary is nothing short of flattering.
“For all their exaggerated railings against the instability of Britain’s last-minute supply chain, the regrettable truth is that we are at the mercy of the prime minister from time to time,” wrote Judith Woods in the Daily Telegraph. A man of straw who seems to make decisions only when they are forced upon him by circumstance or adversity.
With Home Secretary Priti Patel announcing an investigation into the kidnapping and murder of Sarah Everard by a police officer, the government also tried to stem criticism that Britain had a police crisis, a crime that shook the country.
The Home Office said it would not be a statutory inquiry with the legal power to compel witnesses to testify, although it could be converted into one if necessary. The announcement came a day after London’s Metropolitan Police said it would conduct an independent review of its culture and standards, following disturbing revelations about how Ms Everard’s killer flouted his authority as an officer to commit a crime. used.
Although Conservative Party workers were meeting in person for the first time in two years, announcements from cabinet ministers have been relatively short, leading to speculation that some are being saved for Mr Johnson’s closing speech.
