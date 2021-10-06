Boris Johnson urges businesses to help Britain overcome shortfalls

MANCHESTER, England – Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday dismissed suggestions that Britain was in crisis, saying businesses need to do more to end the shortage of fuel and goods that have hit the country with wages. The British have suffered by raising, improving working conditions and training Britons to drive trucks. and do other difficult-to-fill tasks.

Speaking on the eve of his keynote speech at the Conservative Party convention, Mr Johnson said there was “no alternative” to disruption that has closed gas stations, left supermarket shelves empty and reduced prices for normal Britain. threatened to increase The severe shortage of truck drivers, he said, was not because of a lack of planning but because of the economy recovering like “a giant awakening”.

The main backdrop to the convention has been the disruption of daily life as a result of gas shortages, now concentrated in southern England, and empty shelves in some supermarket shelves. Both are partly a result of Brexit, which has made it harder to hire workers from abroad and further exacerbated the shortage of truck drivers. Soldiers were pressed into service on Monday to operate fuel tankers to meet the shortage of truck drivers.