Boston construction site collapse injures multiple people

11 hours ago
A building in Boston partially collapsed on a construction site Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least three people hospitalized.

The building collapse occurred at a closed power plant that is being rebuilt in south Boston.

Officials said three people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Boston firefighters and construction workers gather at a construction site outside a former power plant, where workers were injured, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Boston South neighborhood of Boston. At least three people were injured, and multiple people were reported trapped during a partial landslide at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

(Boston Herald via Stuart Cahill / AP)

One of the hospitalized people had a life-threatening injury, police said.

The landslide was reported at 1:45 p.m., according to officials.

Boston firefighters and construction workers gather at a construction site outside a former power plant, where workers were injured, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, in the Boston South neighborhood of Boston. At least three people were injured, and multiple people were reported trapped during a partial landslide at a Boston construction site on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

(Boston Herald via Stuart Cahill / AP)

The Boston Emergency Medical Service tweeted that it was at the scene of the crash.

“We have multiple units on site for the structural collapse of the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston,” the tweet said.

The incident is the second landslide across a construction site in Boston this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

