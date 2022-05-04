Boston construction site collapse injures multiple people



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A building in Boston partially collapsed on a construction site Wednesday afternoon, leaving at least three people hospitalized.

The building collapse occurred at a closed power plant that is being rebuilt in south Boston.

Officials said three people were taken to hospital as a result of the incident.

Boston Juveniles Arrested In ‘Terror’ Suburb But Avoiding Strict Punishment Due To Age, Criminal Justice Reform

One of the hospitalized people had a life-threatening injury, police said.

The landslide was reported at 1:45 p.m., according to officials.

Boston-area school board approves church’s private school after allegations of ‘religious discrimination’

The Boston Emergency Medical Service tweeted that it was at the scene of the crash.

“We have multiple units on site for the structural collapse of the Edison Power Plant building in South Boston,” the tweet said.

The incident is the second landslide across a construction site in Boston this year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.