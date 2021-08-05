Boston Mayor Janey Draws Fire Over Criticism of Vaccine Passports
Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey made waves this week by comparing vaccine passports to racist policies that required black people to show their ID. His improvised comments drew fierce criticism from his political rivals and New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio.
When asked on Tuesday if she was in favor of people showing proof of vaccination when entering restaurants, gyms, cinemas and other indoor public spaces – a measure being introduced in New York City – Ms Janey warned that such policies would disproportionately affect communities of color.
“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers – that we were talking about that from a point of view, you know, during slavery, after slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through, “she said.” We heard from Trump, with the birth certificate nonsense. “
Ms Janey tried to pick up on that comparison on Thursday.
“I wish I hadn’t used these analogies because they took away the important issue of ensuring our immunization and public health policies,” she said.
But she did not withdraw her criticism of policies requiring proof of vaccination.
If credentials were required to enter businesses today, she said, “that would exclude nearly 40% of East Boston and 60% of Mattapan,” neighborhoods with large black and Latino populations. “Instead of excluding people, excluding our neighbors who are disproportionately poor people of color, we are knocking on their doors to build trust and expand access to life-saving vaccines. “
She added that Boston has a mask mandate for its schools and is working with unions to make vaccinations mandatory for city workers.
His remarks on Tuesday, five weeks before the preliminary election for mayor of Boston, had already drawn fire from several directions. City Councilor Andrea Campbell, a rival candidate in the race who, like Ms Janey, is black, called the acting mayor’s comparison “absolutely ridiculous” and said it “endangers people’s health, purely. and simply “.
“There is already too much misinformation directed at our residents about this pandemic, especially our black and brown residents in Boston and the Commonwealth, and it behooves us as leaders not to breathe life into these conspiracies. She said in a press release. conference.
Ms Campbell added: “Now is not the time to stir up fears.”
Mr DeBlasio was scathing when asked Thursday about Ms Janey’s comments.
“I hope and pray that she did not hear the details and was misinformed because these statements are absolutely inappropriate,” he said. “I guess the acting mayor hasn’t heard the whole story because I can’t believe she would say it’s okay to leave so many people unvaccinated and in danger.”
Mr DeBlasio said New York had taken a “voluntary approach” for seven months, and “it is time for something more muscular.”
#Boston #Mayor #Janey #Draws #Fire #Criticism #Vaccine #Passports
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.