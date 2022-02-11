World

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu lit up on Instagram live by critics over vaccine mandates, COVID restrictions

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu was lit up with criticism during an Instagram live video over the city’s vaccine mandates and others COVID-19 restrictions.

Wu started up her Instagram live question-and-answer session this week addressing several coronavirus mandates in Beantown.

The stream did not go as Wu had planned. Angry Bostonians unleashed a torrent of criticism at Wu over the COVID mandates.

DEMOCRATS SCRAMBLE TO REVERSE COURSE ON COVID RESTRICTIONS AHEAD OF MIDTERMS

“Why do you hate kids? Teachers? Cops? Firemen?” one of the commenters saidwhile another accused Wu of “ruining” Boston.

Another user said Wu is “ruining our great city!”

Wu appeared stunned by the onslaught of messages, her smile dropping as the comments rolled in.

The video quickly went viral, with thousands piling on Wu over the video.

Wu’s criticism comes as COVID-19 restrictions across America are being lifted, notably in blue states.

Democrats have been scrambling to lift the restrictions ahead of the 2022 midterm elections, which many expect to be a referendum on President Biden’s policies.

Wu’s office did not immediately respond to Gadget Clock Digital’s request for comment.

