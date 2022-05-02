Boston University professor touts theory that police ‘inherently are harmful’



Abram X-Candy, a Boston University professor and advocate of critical race theory, made the theory “police are inherently harmful” during a weekend panel on abolishing policing in the United States.

Candy, director and founder of BU’s Center for Antiserapist Research, moderated a panel comprising Elizabeth Hinton, an associate professor of history at Yale University and “Becoming Abolitionist” author Dereka Purnell, during Saturday’s BU National Antiserapist Book Festival.

“I think there’s a very important point that you’ve just demonstrated in different ways: the theory that police can reduce damage or create security is fundamentally flawed, because police are inherently harmful,” Candy said, referring to Purnell during the discussion, to his book.

“But it’s so ingrained in us that the police are defensive,” he continued. “And you showed that even the word police violence, we don’t have to use the word violence now because the police are inherently, kind of, violent. Do you think that’s the main hang up, that people have to imagine a world? And we’ve come up with a variety of ways to reduce the damage, people who still don’t understand that the police are harmful? “

Parnell said the public’s fears about the possible extinction of law enforcement are unfounded because of the damage done by law enforcement.

“When I hear people talking about fear, ‘Well, if we get rid of the police, or if we protect the police, who will save everyone from rapists?’ Parnell argues. “When the police regularly sexually assault people every single day. Every single day. And we take it as a part of being on the job.”

“The police provide a lot of protection,” he said. “They protect the borders, they protect private property, they protect capitalism, they protect those in power. In every white supremacist procession I protested, the police were there to confront us, not the white supremacists. And so I know the police. What protects. “

“Let’s ask, what do the police do?” He continued. “Are they the best we can do to prevent damage and respond to damage? And I would say it’s a resounding ‘no’.” What we can do is not the best. And we can look to the brown people, the refugees, the black people, the working class and the exploited people around the world to answer us. “

Hinton argued that policing in the United States “clearly did not work” and that a “preventive approach” was necessary.

“In caste communities, in low-income communities, the purpose and job of the police is to monitor and control the society and identify people who need to be removed,” he said. “The purpose and job of policing the middle class is to protect property. This is another throwaway that arises from slavery.”

“We have to try something completely new,” he continued. “And I think we need to think about a strong definition of public safety and security so that people have adequate access to healthcare, every single person in this country has access to nutritious food. I have this security. Goes. “

Purnell said it was their job as lawyers to shed light on “how the police protect the system of repression more than the judiciary.”

“I think what’s exciting about extinction is that there are a number of policy changes that could be needed to increase agency for our people,” he said. “So it’s from universal basic income to universal child care to student loan cancellation. There are many real, specific ways in which we can improve the lives of many people.”