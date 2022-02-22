World

Botched baptisms roil Michigan church, just like in Arizona

DETROIT (AP) – A young priest heard a word a few years ago when his father shared a video of his 1990 baptism at a suburban Detroit church.

“Wait,” the Reverend Matthew Hood recalled. “Something doesn’t look right here.”

In fact, one of the Deccan errors that says “we baptize” instead of “we baptize” destroys Hood’s baptism in the eyes of the Catholic Church – and, in a domino-like fashion, erases his other rituals and means that he is not really. South.

Probably the most significant consequence of a controversy that erupted at St. Anastasia Church in Troy about two years ago, when the Vatican stated that the use of “we” invalidates baptism in the Catholic faith.

Thousands of Arizona Catholics made headlines recently when they learned that they, too, had been mistakenly baptized with the wrong word on a different but similar subject involving a popular pastor, the Reverend Andres Arango, who resigned on February 1.

Catholic priests have mistakenly changed the word to thousands of Baptists, making them illegal

In Michigan, Hood was baptized, given other rites of passage, and re-appointed as a priest within a few days of 2020. But the Archdiocese of Detroit has yet to hear from the hundreds of people whose rites at St. Anastasia are considered illegal, despite the publicity efforts and publicity.

This immediately caused confusion and frustration as frustrated members of St. Anastasia wondered why the Catholic Church had stumbled upon a word revealed by a deacon during baptism in the 1980s and 90s.

“Why do you think so many people are leaving the Catholic Church?” One woman, who was not identified, spoke during a 2020 Q&A session with pastors posted online. “It’s a great example of why. It’s just awful.”

READ Also  Who is Natasha Perry? Learn all about Natasha Perry The Indian American girl was declared one of the smartest students in the world

At the meeting, an unidentified person posed a question commonly asked in thorny situations: “What will Jesus do?”

“I think he’ll be here on the other side and say that in what you are doing you have disrupted a lot of lives, a lot of people,” the man said.

Catholic groups condemn Dose’s priority in vandalism against the church

Deacon Mark Springer, now retired, performed about 800 baptisms at St. Anastasia between 1986-99, Archdiocese said. Following the Vatican’s decree, local church officials said all were considered illegal unless there was clear evidence that he did not use the phrase “we baptize.”

It is not the “we” baptism of the church, but the “I” of Jesus Christ, working through a priest or deacon who legitimizes a baptism, the Vatican said in a worldwide order.

It sends people in St. Anastasia to search for a gateway sacrament, such as the Holy Communion, and even wedding videos for their infant baptism, official church entry, and other Catholic rites.

About 200 baptisms have been declared valid, while 71 people have come forward for baptism and other initiations, Archdiocese spokeswoman Holly Fornier told The Associated Press.

Another 47 are making new arrangements, he added, but 455 have not yet responded. Ten refused to participate.

“We’ve reached out directly, and each person has been affected by the fact that we’ve been using our recent records to send letters to everyone.

Orthodox Jew and Catholic businessman join NYC mayor over Vaccine mandate

READ Also  Man Pardoned After Spending 24 Years in Prison for Murder

He declined to make pastors available for interviews because they believe so many people have not responded in the last 18 months.

During a meeting in St. Anastasia in 2020, church lawyer Monsignor Ronald Brown revealed that in 1999, authorities learned that Springer was using “We Baptize” and ordered him to stop. But experts who consulted at the time also said his previous baptism was still valid.

Nothing happened for two decades after that – until Hood asked questions about what he had heard in his childhood baptism video, and the Vatican separately declared that “we are baptizing” by canceling the sacrament, Brown said.

“I’m sorry,” he said.

Springer told the AP that he could not comment on Archdiocese’s request.

After-school ‘devil club’ takes new targets in persecution: Christian club for children

The consequences of Hood went beyond his own baptism and other rituals, including the priestly ordinance. In his first three years as a priest, he performed about 30 marriages. The couple had to swear to them again.

“I was expecting them to be angry, upset, confused,” Hood said. “Their response was, ‘Father Matt, we’re sorry for you.'”

Hood, 31, currently works with Catholic college students, especially in the vicinity of Wayne State University in Detroit. They are young men of about the same age who have not yet reached out to the church for a second baptism.

“Sacraments are the mysteries of God that ruin our lives,” Hood said. “It’s not just a checklist that you need to create in the Christian life. It’s something that changes us completely.”

He said Pope Francis compared the Catholic Church to a “field hospital” that serves people at all levels of their faith.

READ Also  Is Taiwan Next? - The New York Times

“We are aware that there are young people who no longer practice the faith. This problem has exposed it,” Hood said of baptism. “But for some people, it’s an opportunity to say that I didn’t take my beliefs seriously, and it’s an opportunity to realize that there is something real here.”

