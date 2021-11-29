Both parties claim victory as Honduras awaits election results.

Honduras voted in a largely peaceful, disciplined election on Sunday, which was still plagued by deep polarization, technical shortcomings and fears of fraud.

The first round of voting began at 5 pm local time, and the Election Council is expected to announce its first results at 8 pm. Fraud in the 2017 general election.

Former Costa Rican president Luis Guillermo Solis, head of the Organization of American States’ election observation campaign, called the vote “a beautiful example of citizen participation,” with a clear record of high turnout. He also appealed to the party leaders to refrain from declaring victory till the result is known.

Both major political parties, however, have claimed victory Almost identical Twitter message Posted while people were voting late in the afternoon.