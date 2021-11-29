Both parties claim victory as Honduras awaits election results.
Honduras voted in a largely peaceful, disciplined election on Sunday, which was still plagued by deep polarization, technical shortcomings and fears of fraud.
The first round of voting began at 5 pm local time, and the Election Council is expected to announce its first results at 8 pm. Fraud in the 2017 general election.
Former Costa Rican president Luis Guillermo Solis, head of the Organization of American States’ election observation campaign, called the vote “a beautiful example of citizen participation,” with a clear record of high turnout. He also appealed to the party leaders to refrain from declaring victory till the result is known.
Both major political parties, however, have claimed victory Almost identical Twitter message Posted while people were voting late in the afternoon.
Some polling stations remained open late to accommodate the crowds. Out of about 5,000 polling stations, about 50 voters were allowed to cast their ballots at 6 pm local time.
Civil society leaders said their biggest concern was the obsolete electronic scanning machines, some of which were distributed at polling stations a few days before polling.
On Sunday, some polling stations still did not receive or install scanning machines. It was not clear how they would transmit the results.
Some voters have also complained of inability to cast their votes due to recent changes in the voter list. Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
Voting was also disrupted by outages of the Election Council’s website, which was closed all day, already plotting fraud in a suspicious population. The council, without giving further details, said it was investigating whether the outage was caused by a cyber attack.
