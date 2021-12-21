Both reel and real life came in the role of ‘Extra’ – Journalist’s taunt on Jaya Bachchan, people are making such comments

Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan gave a powerful speech on Monday. During this, he also cursed the BJP. Now people are having different reactions on this.

During the discussion on the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (Amendment) Bill 2021 in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, MP Jaya Bachchan’s anger broke out on the government. He even cursed the government to have bad days. His speech is becoming increasingly viral on social media. People are reacting differently to Jaya Bachchan’s speech.

Senior journalist Ashok Srivastava slammed Jaya Bachchan while sharing her speech. He wrote, ‘Jaya Bachchan used to be the best actress ever. Then such a ‘silsila’ started in her life that she came in the role of ‘extra’ both in reel life and real life. Now she keeps venting her anger in Parliament for her whole life. Journalist Akhilesh Sharma wrote, ‘There is also a process of cursing. With a sincere mind, in a very angry state and by law, only the curse given is fulfilled. For this, taking water in Anjali is also to be sprinkled on the cursed person. Maharishi Durvasa holds the record for most curses.

One user wrote, ‘Such arrogance! Jaya Bachchan is going completely hysterical and speaks anything other than narcotics bill and then crosses all limits and gives a curse. A user named Pooja Anand wrote, ‘Whenever I see these.. I always feel that money or education can’t give you class and morals… it all depends on the kind of upbringing you have got.’

One user writes, ‘Now while acting, she started playing the role of sages. That too in Parliament. Means whatever, anywhere, and whatever language is used, no respect is being paid to the dignity.’ Another user wrote, ‘No one should be cursed. Because the curse only comes back to you. Jaya Bachchan is one of them who will see bad days very soon. Never seen a woman using such bad language before. She is the second disqualified woman MP in Parliament, the first being Priyanka Chaturvedi ji.

A user named Nitin Sharma wrote, ‘I don’t want to hurt anyone, but has Amitabh Bachchan ji ever discussed this at his home too. Anyhow what would have been the thoughts if Amitabh sir had asked madam to calm down and concentrate on what is needed.’ User Vidya Acharya writes, ‘How Jaya ji becomes more hyper as far as narcotics are concerned, we saw her drama too. Is he afraid that Bollywood will be exposed? Similarly, curse has significance only when the giver is a virtuous soul and this is Kaliyug.