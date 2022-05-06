Boulder Catholic church vandalized with abortion rights graffiti



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Catholic church in Boulder, Colorado, was vandalized this week with anti-religious and abortion rights graffiti.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office told Gadget Clock it responded to reports of vandalism at the church Wednesday morning.

The photo shows the church tagged with messages such as “Prohibit our body” and “My body is my choice.” Several anarchist symbols were also spray-painted on the walls.

The sheriff’s office said it was investigating all evidence, including surveillance footage. Multiple suspects may be involved, the BCSO said.

Biden, a “devout Catholic”, has been burned at the stake for appealing for his right to be a “child of God” in order to justify abortion.

This is not the first time Mary Church’s Sacred Heart has been distorted. A similar incident took place last September. The sheriff’s office said the nature of the crime was similar but could not conclusively say the two were connected.

The vandalism comes at a time when the abortion controversy is sweeping the nation again in response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion draft that would effectively overturn Rowe v. Wade.

Since its release on Monday night, rallies have spread across the country, with protesters on both sides of the debate against each other.