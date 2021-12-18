Bounce Infinity E1 can give a range of up to 85Km in a single charge, know how you can increase the battery life of the e-scooter

Bengaluru-based two wheeler manufacturer Bounce recently launched its first electric scooter. The starting price of electric scooter Bounce Infinity E1 is Rs 68,999, ex-showroom Delhi. However, if you want to buy this scooter with no battery, then the electric scooter can also be found for Rs 36,099. This electric scooter can give a driving range of 85 Km in a single charge. Let us know about the Bounce Infinity E1 and how it can increase the battery life of the scooter.

Bounce Infinity Electric Scooter

Talking about the design and color of this scooter, it looks a lot like the traditional ICE scooter. It gets a circular LED headlamp with LED DRLs, LED turn indicators and a funky LED taillamp. Bounce Infinity E1 is available in five colors – Sporty Red, Sparkle Black, Pearl White, Dasset Silver and Comet Grey.

bounce infinity battery

The new Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter gets a removable 2 kWh lithium-ion battery. It is powered by a 1.5 kW electric motor that produces 2.2 kW (2.9 hp) of power and 83 Nm of peak torque. It takes four to five hours to charge its battery. It has the option of swapping batteries. It can accelerate from 0-40 kmph in 8 seconds and has a top speed of 65 kmph. The Infinity E1 electric scooter can run up to 85 kms on a single charge.

how to increase battery life of e scooter