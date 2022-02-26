Auto

Bounce Infinity E1: Take home this electric scooter by paying just 7 thousand, know full details of range, features and EMI plan

In Two Wheeler Finance Plan today, know the complete plan to buy the stylish electric scooter Bounce Infinity E1 coming in a very easy way in a low budget.

The range of electric scooters and bikes in the Indian two wheeler sector has now become very large like petrol scooters and bikes, in which scooters and bikes from low budget to premium range are easily available.

In the wide range of electric scooters in the market, today we are talking about the Bounce Infinity E1 electric scooter from Bounce Company, which makes electric two wheelers, which you can buy through easy plans.

The starting price of Bounce Infinity is Rs 45,099 (ex-showroom) but you can easily get this scooter from home using the down payment plan mentioned here.

According to the online down payment and EMI calculator, if you buy this scooter, then the bank associated with the company will give a loan of Rs 61,999 on it.

After this loan, you will have to pay a down payment of Rs 7000 and then pay a monthly EMI of Rs 2,223 every month. To repay the loan received on Bounce Infinity, the bank has fixed a period of 3 years, with which the bank will charge interest at the rate of 9.7 percent on this loan amount.

After knowing this down payment plan, if you want to buy this scooter, then here you can know the complete details from its range to features.

Talking about the battery and power of Bounce Infinity E1, the company has given a 48 V, 39 Ah Lithium Ion battery pack with 1500 watt power BLDC motor. Regarding the charging of this battery of the scooter, the company claims that it gets fully charged in 4 hours after charging it with a normal charger.

Talking about the range and speed, the company claims that once fully charged, this scooter gives a range of 85 km with a top speed of 65 km per hour.

Another claim of the company regarding the speed of Bounce Infinity E1 is that this scooter can achieve a speed of 0 to 40 kilometers per hour in just 8 seconds.

Talking about the features of the scooter, the company has given features like full digital instrument cluster, smartphone connectivity, geo fencing, theft and toe detect, remote tracking, battery charge status, 12 liters of under seat storage, USB charging port and cruise control. has gone.


