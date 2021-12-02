Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at an affordable price, will run 85 km in a single charge, read details

If you are looking for a new electric scooter in a low budget, then know here the complete detail from the price of the Bounce Infinity electric scooter launched at an affordable price to the range.

In view of the rapidly increasing demand for electric scooters and bikes in the country, many companies have started launching their products in the market, in which a new name has been added to the new electric scooter of Bounce Infinity, which the company has launched in the Indian market on Thursday. Have given.

The company has currently launched this scooter for select cities but soon it will be made available for sale in all the states of the country.

Those who want to buy this Bounce Infinity scooter can book it by visiting the company’s official website, the company has fixed a token amount of Rs 499 for booking this scooter.

Speaking on the launch of Bounce Infinity, Vivekananda Hallekere, Co-Founder and CEO of the company said, “We have designed this scooter keeping in mind the needs of the Indian consumers.

The company has fixed the starting price of this scooter in Delhi at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom), which is considered quite economical. If you buy without battery, then you will have to spend only 36 thousand rupees for this.

The company will start the test ride of this electric scooter from December but the company will deliver this scooter in March 2022. Keeping in mind the youth, the company has introduced this scooter in five attractive colors.

With this, the Bounce Infinity scooter has become the first electric scooter in the country to be launched in the market with an optional battery.

The company has introduced this electric scooter in the market with ‘Battery as a Service’ option in which they give the option to buy this scooter with battery and without battery.

Talking about the battery and power of Bounce Infinity, the company has given a two kilowatt lithium-ion battery pack in it. Regarding the range of this scooter, the company claims that this scooter gives a driving range of 85 km once fully charged. With which it gets a top speed of up to 65 kilometers per hour.

Keeping the technology in mind, the company has also given a drag mode in it, which makes the scooter movable when the scooter is punctured, apart from this the features of the scooter can be operated through an app.

To solve the charging problem of electric scooters, the company has announced that it will create the largest network of battery swap stations in the country, with the help of which you can place your electric scooter near home, general store, petrol pump, parking, mall. , or anywhere you will be able to swap your scooter’s battery with a full charged battery and all this will be done only through the app made by the company.

Once launched, this Bounce Infinity is expected to compete with established electric scooters like Ather 450, Bajaj Chetak, Ola S1, TVS Cube.