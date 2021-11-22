Bounce is coming with Infinity Electric Scooter which will be book at Rs 499, Know Details – Bounce is bringing Infinity e-Scooter Scooter: Bin battery will be available at cheap price, can be booked from Rs 499, know- details

Electric scooter rental startup Bounce’s first consumer electric scooter ‘Infinity’ will be launched in the domestic market next month i.e. on December 2. Its deliveries are expected to start in early 2022.

Bounce said in a statement on Sunday that its consumer electric scooter Infinity will be launched in the domestic market on December 2 and bookings will also start from the same day. According to the company, however, the supply of this scooter will start from the beginning of next year. This completely indigenously manufactured scooter can be booked with an upfront payment of Rs.499.

The Bounce Infinity scooter will be powered by a smart and removable Lithium-Ion battery, which can be taken out and charged by the customers as per their convenience and requirement. This Bounce e-scooter was recently spotted during a test ride in Mumbai.

The company is looking at setting up another plant in South India considering the potential of the domestic market. The company, which operates from Bangalore in Karnataka, had earlier acquired 22 Motors. Under this, 22 Motors’ Bhiwadi plant in Rajasthan was also acquired. The deal was done for around $7 million.

The company also this month announced an investment of $100 million over the next 12 months in its e-scooter manufacturing and battery swapping infrastructure.