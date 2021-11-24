Bowling coach Bharat Arun presented the report card Said this thing for Jasprit Bumrah Mohammed Shami Ravichandran Ashwin Ravindra Jadeja Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Bharat Arun said for Ishant Sharma, ‘The batsmen already had trouble playing their balls. There was just a small angle. He was releasing from near the stumps. We got him the ball from the center of the box. This gave him a better angle for the in-dippers.

With the end of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021, the contract of India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun was completed. He was appointed as the bowling coach of Team India on 16 July 2017. Indian bowling, especially the pace battery, got a lot of edge under Bharat Arun. Bharat Arun presented the report card of the Indian bowlers in a conversation with The Indian Express. During this, he said many things about Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ravindra Jadeja.

Bharat Arun said for Ishant, ‘The batsmen already had trouble playing their balls. There was just a small angle, due to which he used to bowl near the stumps. It mainly came from the way he caught the ball. If seen, his way of putting his fingers on the ball is different from most fast bowlers. He was releasing from near the stumps. So, we got him bowled from the center of the box. This gave him a better angle for the in-dippers.

Bharat Arun said for Jasprit Bumrah, ‘He wanted to excel in Test cricket. That was his dream. He was always ready to try different things in the nets. My job was to give the right feedback. He is extremely intelligent and a very quick learner. He naturally wanted to know why certain things were happening with the ball. My job was to empower that information. He learned how to harmonize with different lengths on different pitches. We used to talk during sessions, breaks. He is someone who likes to seek information.

He said for Kuldeep Yadav, ‘His peak did not come during my tenure. Yes, but the way we have worked on it and are doing it. It means he is on the right track. He is young (26) now. Still a long career. All I want from him is to gain more strength through the crease. Achieving that enthusiasm is a combination of working more on the bowling and being fit.

Arun said, ‘Strength does not mean that the ball has to be delivered quickly. Once you get that power through the middle of the crease, the body is in full swing. He remembers the ball he bowled to dismiss Babar Azam in the 2019 World Cup? Everything was there. A spinner really matures when he is 27-28. If he maintains fitness after that, he has a career of 10 years.

Bharat Arun likens Ravichandran Ashwin to a man who is not afraid to step out of his comfort zone. He said, ‘He used to ask me a lot of questions. To answer this definitively, I had to strengthen my knowledge. The best part about Ashwin is that he is not at all afraid to step out of his comfort zone. This time in Australia, he outperformed almost everyone. This helped him stay upright and generate more overspin. He used to do small things, like leaning forward at the time of release. When he wanted to bowl slow without being apparent from the motion of his arm, kept the weight in front. My job is to inspect those little things, see if anything is going wrong, and point it out if necessary.’

He described Ravindra Jadeja as a boon for Indian cricket. He said, ‘Jadeja is a boon for India. Since the 2018 tour of England, he has matured beautifully as a batsman. He has a lovely rhythm in his bowling. He is now a banker bowler. If there is even a little help on the wicket, he is very dangerous. We all know the energy he brings to the field. Overall it is a beautiful package.

Bharat Arun told the secret of Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s good performance to his fitness. He said, ‘He is exceptionally talented. How many bowlers naturally like him can swing the ball both ways? Every time he was bowling 135+, he looked very powerful. He could have used his talent much more and got more Test wickets. For some reason this did not happen. The secret of his performance is his fitness. When his speed has decreased, he has not been as effective. It is purely about his fitness and stamina.

For Mohammad Siraj, Arun said, ‘I was very happy to see him perform well, because I knew what kind of hunger he had while playing for Hyderabad. Such is his passion. The biggest assets are line and length. You tell him the plan, give him the length to bowl on a particular pitch and line and you can be sure of what he will do after every single ball. He looked like he belonged there in his first Test as well. Good enough to win the match.

For Mohammed Shami, Bharat Arun said, ‘Shami was completely disillusioned. He was on the verge of quitting the game. When Ravi and I sat down with him, he told that he is very angry with life and I want to leave it. We told him, it is good that you are angry. Anger is the best thing that has happened to you. He looked at us strangely.

Arun said, ‘We told him, you are a fast bowler; Anger isn’t bad! Let’s take away its bitterness. Life has made you a very angry man, but what are you going to do now? You can leave, it is your choice but you can also tell yourself that I am angry, how do I channelize it?’

Arun told, ‘We told him, focus on your body, fitness. Go to NCA (National Cricket Academy) for a month and get your body in shape. Get the anger out there. He went and acted like a frantic bull. I remember he told me, I have gained strength, I can take on the world! He was a strong man. That period of anger actually helped him move on to something better. No more laxity, no more, let’s see what happens. He was now focused and ready every time at the top of his run-up. He was a real fast bowler now.