Bowling figures do not get much better than this Australian cricketer Courtney Neale took 4 wickets without conceding runs in 4 overs Watch Video

Courtney Neal’s scintillating performance helped Kensington win over Adelaide University by 173 runs. The entire team of Adelaide University returned to the pavilion for just 31 runs in just 16.2 overs.

Courtney Neal of Australia has made such a record in bowling, which is impossible to break in future. Courtney did not give a single run in 4 overs in a match of the Women’s First Grade T20 tournament in Australia. Also took 4 wickets. In this he also has a hat-trick. Maybe there can’t be better bowling figures than this.

In this match played at Kensington Gardens Reserve Ovals (Parkinson Oval), Kensington won the toss and elected to bat. Batting first, Kensington scored 204 for 3 in 20 overs. His opener Eliza Doddridge and middle-order batsman Katelyn Pope played half-centuries.

Eliza Dodridge scored 50 runs in 30 balls with the help of 6 fours and a six. Caitlin Pope scored 54 not out in 29 balls with the help of 7 fours and a six. Apart from these two, Sarah J Lowe and Tessa Davis scored 39 and 32 runs respectively. However, opener Rachel Church could only manage 14 runs.

Adelaide University, chasing the target, had a bad start. He lost the wicket of Nicole Cooley (COLLIE, NICOLE) on the very second ball. Courtney Neal to Nicole Cooley caught her by Rachel. Courtney Neal then did not give any runs in his next 4 balls.

Courtney did not concede a single run in his second over. Courtney Neal bowled the first three balls of his third over with a dot. After this, he sent Cole Smith (CHLOE SMITH), Amber Shelton (AMBER SHELTON) and another batsman to the pavilion on his last three balls.

Courtney Neal also bowled his fourth over as a maiden. In this way, Courtney did not give a single run in his 4 over spell and also took 4 wickets. Never before in cricket had such a bowling figure been seen, when a bowler had not conceded a single run during his entire spell and also took 4 wickets.

Courtney Neil was part of the Melbourne Renegades in the Women’s Big Bash League last season. Courtney Neal, born on 4 July 1998, is a right-arm medium-fast bowler and a right-handed batsman. She played 3 matches for Melbourne Renegades in the 2020-21 Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) and three matches for Victoria in the 2020-21 Women’s National Cricket League (WNCL).