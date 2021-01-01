Bowman Irani’s father-in-law dies: Actor Bowman Irani’s father-in-law dies at

Actor Bowman Irani is very sad and emotional this time. His father-in-law (Bowman Iranian father-in-law died) died on Monday (September 6) at the age of 86. Bowman Irani wrote an emotional note by sharing a photo of his father-in-law on his Instagram account.

Bowman Irani wrote, ‘He never complained. He was always grateful. He never missed an opportunity to do a good job. I have never seen or met an honest man like him. He celebrated 86 years and requested us to continue celebrating and celebrating in the same way. Zenobia’s father and hero Pervez. It was an inspiration for me and my kids. He played his brilliant game perfectly. I will miss you so much. ‘



Bowman Irani’s son Kayoz Irani also mourned the death of his grandfather. He shared stories of old memories he had with her, along with some pictures of her. Kayozne wrote, ‘Peace Nana. When I woke up today and went to say good morning to Nana, I saw that he had passed away. Nana and I laughed, joked, and had dinner together.



Kayoj Irani is happy that he was able to spend a few years in the same house with Nana under one roof. He also mentioned this in a post shared on Instagram.

Bowman Irani’s mother also passed away in June this year and now his father-in-law has said goodbye to this world. Many film personalities have mourned the death of Bowman Irani’s father-in-law. Speaking of the commercial front, Bowman Irani will soon be seen in the films ’83’ and ‘Mede’.