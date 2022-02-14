World

Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bars, gyms, concerts, but not schools

Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bars, gyms, concerts, but not schools
Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bars, gyms, concerts, but not schools

Bowser lifting DC mask mandate for bars, gyms, concerts, but not schools

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bousser said Monday that the city will remove its mask requirement for many public venues, including bars, restaurants and schools – but will still make the mask mandatory for schoolchildren.

“Because of the hard work we’ve seen since the Omicron Wave entered the district in December, cases have dropped by more than 90% and hospital admissions have dropped by 95%,” Bosser said. “We’re in a much better place now.”

Bowser did not say that the city’s masked mandate would be completely lifted, only that they would be “backed up by the dial.” There will be places where people no longer have to wear masks. “[r]Restaurants and bars, “”[s]Ports and recreation areas, “supermarkets, pharmacies, retail businesses, private offices, DC government offices and”[h]Ways of worship. ”

However, the district will still need masks in “schools, child care facilities and libraries” as well as healthcare facilities, prisons and public transit. Bowser was asked when the district could lift the mask mandate in schools, which has been sharply criticized by parents as a potential detriment to the development of children, especially young people.

A child wearing a face mask arrives at school in Manhattan Borough, New York, USA, on January 5, 2022. Washington, DC, is lifting its mask mandate for bars, concerts and restaurants, but not for schools.

A child wearing a face mask arrives at school in Manhattan Borough, New York, USA, on January 5, 2022. Washington, DC, is lifting its mask mandate for bars, concerts and restaurants, but not for schools.
(Reuters / Carlo Allegri)

“That’s a good question,” he said. “We’re working with our school community to make sure kids are safe and to keep them in school. We thought the last group of our kids would have access to the vaccine in February. It looks like it’s going to happen sometime later. So I don’t think we I’m going to make a decision on schools soon. “

The city is also raising its vaccine requirements for indoor venues starting Tuesday.

