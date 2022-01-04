Box Office 2021: Bollywood earns over 700 crore with more than 30 films, faced huge loss | Box Office 2021: Hindi films earn up to 700 crores, heavy loss due to Corona

The new year has started and the talk of new films has also started. While the release date of films like RRR and Prithviraj has once again been pushed due to Kovid, Prabhas’s Radheshyam is currently gearing up for release.

Before the films of 2022, if we look at the last year, it is clear that 2021 has been full of ups and downs for the film industry. While some films have bombed at the box office, some big films have failed miserably.

At the beginning of 2021, the country was slowly emerging from the first wave of Corona. Theaters were being reopened after a long lockdown. So, some producers dared to release their films. Movies like Ramprasad’s Tehrvin, Janhvi Kapoor starrer Roohi, John Abraham’s Mumbai Saga…

When it seemed that the box office was slowly gaining momentum .. that the second wave of Corona shook the whole country. The lockdown was imposed again. Thousands of lives were lost, loss of crores was seen. After three-four months, the situation again showed improvement in September.

From the last month of October, theaters were opened again and the release dates of films were lined up. First came Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, which created panic as soon as it arrived. The film did a strong business.

See here the box office hall of the year 2021-

Telugu films dominated Telugu films have made strong earnings in the year 2021. Pushpa and lawyer Saab together have collected more than 400 crores. While Pushpa’s earnings are still going on. sooryavanshi In Hindi films, Akshay Kumar starrer film Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty, somehow saved the life of the box office. The film, which came on the occasion of Diwali, has earned up to 195 crores. Hollywood movies Where Spiderman has crossed the 200 crore mark in India.. At the same time, Godzilla vs Kong, Fast and Furious 9, Eternals have also earned more than many big budget Hindi films. Big stars came on OTT In the year 2020, where Bollywood had to bear a loss of up to 4000-5000 crores, the year 2021 was not much different. Superstars like Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan to Ajay Devgan also took the OTT route this year, for which the theaters had to pay the brunt. huge loss of lockdown Cinemas in many cities remained open throughout the year with 30 to 50 per cent occupancy. The effect of which was also shown on the earnings of the films. The films had just started earning, that from the end of December 2021, the theaters have been closed again in Delhi.

english summary Bollywood earns over 700 crore with more than 30 films at the box office. However it faced huge loss as many big stars are going directly on OTT.

