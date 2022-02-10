Box office collection Akshay Kumar action movies list Prithviraj bade Miyan chote Miyan. box office collection akshay kumar action movie list prithviraj,bade miyan chhote miyan

Suryavanshi’s earnings

Akshay Kumar played the role of cop in this film along with Katrina Kaif. The audience gave this film a lot of love during Corona with strong action sequences. The lifetime collection of this film was close to 196 crores. Rohit Shetty directed this film. Along with this Ajay Devgan and Ranveer Singh did cameo in the film. Sooryavanshi has become the highest grossing film of 2021.

Earning 2.0

2.0 can also be counted in Akshay Kumar’s action films. The film with Rajinikanth earned a lot at the box office in South Cinema as well as among Hindi audiences. Action films released in 2018, Akshay Kumar have been in a lot of discussion about his look. Through VFX, the film presented a larger than life world to the audience. The lifetime collection of this film was close to 190 crores.

baby’s earnings

Akshay Kumar’s Baby movie released with Jabardsk action sequence. Released in the year 2015, the lifetime collection of this film has been close to 96 crores. The film Naam Shabana was made only after this film became a hit. Taapsee Pannu was in the lead role. Akshay Kumar did a guest role in it.

holiday earnings

Akshay Kumar’s Holiday film released in the year 2014 spread its magic at the box office. Showcasing the story of patriotism and soldier, the film earned more than 100 crores at the box office.

