Box Office: Kartik Aaryan highest grossing movies, will he break records with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 | Box Office: Kartik Aaryan will break his 4-year-old record with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’!

Box Workplace: Kartik Aaryan highest grossing films, will he break records with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Within the yr 2018, this movie directed by Luv Ranjan did a enterprise of 108.95 crores. The movie was a blockbuster. That is Kartik Aaryan’s highest grossing movie. conceal and search Karthik Aryan and Kriti Sanon’s movie ‘Luka Chuppi’, which got here within the yr 2019, had a group of 94.15 crores on the field workplace with a gap of 8.01 crores. The movie was an excellent hit. husband spouse and her Pati Patni Aur Woh, which got here in 2019 .. This movie of Karthik Aryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Pandey took the opening of 9.01 crores and the entire assortment of the movie was 86.77 crores. The movie was a success. (*2*)

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

This Luv Ranjan movie was an excellent hit on the field workplace. The movie did enterprise of 64.1 crores. It may be stated that this movie gave a special identification to Karthik.

Love Aaj Kal

Kartik’s fifth highest-grossing movie is Love Aaj Kal, which got here out in 2022. Karthik and Sara Ali Khan have been seen on this Imtiaz Ali movie. The movie was a flop with round 35 crore collections.

maze 2

On the similar time, now Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is prepared for launch. Within the movie, actors like Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav will be seen alongside with Karthik. The movie will launch on Might 20.