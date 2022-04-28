Box Office prediction day 1 Runway 34 Advance booking occupancy rate vs Heropanti 2 occupancy rate. Box office opening day 1 Earning Runway 34 Advance booking occupancy rate. Heropanti 2 Advance Booking, Occupancy Rate, Opening Earnings

Heropanti 2 ahead in advance booking

The biggest clash at the box office in front of Runway 34 is Heropanti 2. Heropanti 2 has overtaken Runway 34 in terms of advance booking. With regard to advance booking of Runway 34, the figure is being told only up to 5 percent as compared to Heropanti. According to media reports, an occupancy of 25 percent has been registered for Heropanti 2.

Occupancy rate Runway 34 behind Heropanti

In terms of advance booking, there are a number of shows near Runway 34. Heropanti 2 has got an occupancy of 15 percent in Bangalore. In comparison, the speed in advance booking near runway 34 is also very slow. Only negligible.

Account not opened in advance booking

The occupancy rate for Heropanti 2 in Chennai is 10 to 15 percent. Ajay Devgan’s film is getting 5 to 10 percent occupancy in Chennai as compared to other cities. In Pune too, Heropanti 2 has maintained an occupancy of 10 to 15 percent. Here also the account of Runway 34 is not seen opening in advance booking.

Advance booking of 40 to 45 percent

In the case of advance booking in Kolkata, Heropanti 2 has got an occupancy of 40 to 45 percent. There is no gathering at the ticket window for runway 34.

