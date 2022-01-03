Box Office- Ranveer Singh’s 83 being liked abroad? Earned so much in the midst of Corona! Ranveer Singh’s 83 being liked abroad? Earned so much in the midst of Corona!

the number has been increased

The film has surpassed films such as The Matrix Resurrection, The King’s Man, West Side Story and American Dog. The excellent word of mouth has increased the demand in theatres, resulting in an increase in the number of shows. In the United States, the film has grossed over ₹22,30,86,000 (US$3 million) as of its second Friday.

It is still firmly in #12 on the second Friday as well. Film 83 is the third-highest film in the UK with a per-theater average of 1,13,000 (1,124 GBP) of the top 10 running films. The film is still doing well on the second Friday at #9. 83 has collected ₹6,21,46,400 (AU$1.15million) in 10 days in Australia.

The motion picture is still in the top 10 at the Australia and New Zealand box office. In Singapore, most of the shows on the second weekend were housefull and have seen a steady collection throughout. Kabir Khan, director and producer, says, “Both Ranveer and I have felt that we have never received such appreciation in our lives. The kind of love we are getting is unbelievable.

83 is a film that will be remembered for years to come. It will be one of the defining films of my career.” Producer, Shibasish Sarkar says, “The kind of reviews 83 is getting is unbelievable. The audience and critics have made it a historical film.

