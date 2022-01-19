Entertainment

Box office report of Bollywood films released on Holi: Akshay Kumar tops with biggest hit, Ajay Devgn gave a superflop

18 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Box office report of Bollywood films released on Holi: Akshay Kumar tops with biggest hit, Ajay Devgn gave a superflop
Written by admin
Box office report of Bollywood films released on Holi: Akshay Kumar tops with biggest hit, Ajay Devgn gave a superflop

Box office report of Bollywood films released on Holi: Akshay Kumar tops with biggest hit, Ajay Devgn gave a superflop

breadcrumb

Box Office

oi-Neeti Sudha

,

Akshay Kumar starrer movie Bachchan Pandey goes to be released in theaters on 18 March 2022 on the event of Holi. Made beneath the banner of Sajid Nadiadwala, this movie was earlier scheduled to come back on March 4, however now its launch has been pushed ahead. Let me let you know, this will likely be Akshay Kumar’s second Holi launch after Kesari. There is no such thing as a doubt that commerce pundits have excessive expectations from the movie’s field office.

Until a few years in the past, producers had been seen avoiding releasing films on Holi. For a few years again to again, the films released on Holi have fallen head to head. Ayushmann Khurrana – Sonam Kapoor’s idiots, from John Abraham’s Rocky Good-looking to Ajay Devgan’s Himmatwala.. Holi released in unhealthy situation.

box-office-report-of-films-released-on-holi

Bachchan Pandey VS Shamshera - Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor ready to come together on Holi, Box office clash!Bachchan Pandey VS Shamshera – Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor prepared to come back collectively on Holi, Box office conflict!

There was a time when Holi was thought-about because the mistaken time for the discharge of films as a result of faculty exams are held in March. Additionally folks prefer to rejoice this competition with their household and never by watching motion pictures.

However slowly this pondering modified. Some superhit films like Vidya Balan’s Kahaani, Varun Dhawan- Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Akshay Kumar’s Kesari had been released on the event of Holi, which created panic on the field office.

READ Also  Vakeel Saab Actor Pawan Kalyan Goes Under Home Quarantine After His Staff Members Test Positive For COVID-19

In the intervening time, forward of the discharge of Bachchan Pandey, here is a take a look at the field office experiences of films released on Holi-

saffron

saffron

Within the yr 2019, Akshay Kumar starrer movie Kesari collected 153 crores on the field office. The movie was a tremendous hit. It’s the highest grossing movie released on Holi.

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Badrinath Ki Dulhania

Within the yr 2017, Holi was on March 13. Earlier on March 10, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania was released. The movie was a tremendous hit with an incomes of 116.6 crores. After a very long time, a movie released on Holi did such a nice enterprise.

Kapoor And Sons

Kapoor And Sons

On the identical time, within the yr 2016, Siddharth Malhotra, Fawad Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer movie ‘Kapoor and Sons’ was a hit with a assortment of 73.03 crores. On the identical time, John Abraham’s Rocky Good-looking, which was released with this, fell flat on the field office.

Story

Story

There may be in all probability no want to inform how a lot this suspense-thriller movie released on Holi was favored. Vidya Balan performed the lead function on this movie directed by Sujoy Ghosh. The movie was a tremendous hit with a enterprise of 59.26 crores.

race

race

The primary movie of the Race franchise got here within the yr 2008. The movie was a tremendous hit with a assortment of round 61 crores. Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Bipasha Basu starrer this movie was very a lot favored. After which it was given the shape of a franchise.

READ Also  Kangana Ranaut in Aryan Khan Drugs Case Post: Kangana Ranaut Indirect Jibe on Shahrukh Khan: Kangana Ranaut has targeted Shah Rukh Khan without mentioning his name.
-->
These films were also praised

These films had been additionally praised

There are some such names within the films released on Holi, which can not have finished excellent enterprise on the field office.. However over time folks favored the content material of the movie. As in Malamaal Weekly, man doesn’t really feel ache, angel..

biggest flop

biggest flop

On the identical time, Ajay Devgan’s Himmatwala is one of the biggest flops released on Holi. The movie, directed by Sajid Khan, was rejected outright by the folks. Aside from this.. Stupidies, Bay Bro, Teen Patti, Chaar Din Ki Chandni, Karthik Calling Karti.. are additionally included on this flop checklist.

  • laradutta1 1642576679

    Salman Khan calls me after 12 o’clock within the night time, he will get up solely then – Lara Dutta opened the key

  • bachchan pandey vs shamshera 1642567913

    Bachchan Pandey VS Shamshera – Akshay Kumar and Ranbir Kapoor prepared to come back collectively on Holi, Box office conflict!

  • bachchanpanday 1642500093

    Bachchan Pandey – Akshay Kumar will make a huge bang in Holi, launch date introduced with new posters of Bachchan Pandey!

  • akshaykumarnitara 1642400370

    Akshay Kumar was seen feeding the cow with daughter Nitara, the video went viral!

  • 5 1642393442

    Aamir Khan grew to become the videographer on the marriage ceremony of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna, see Marriage ceremony Pics, Henna Se Phere Tak

  • akshay rumor2 1642230624

    Akshay Kumar is just not going to attend any award perform in Lucknow, stated – the rumor is totally false

  • bachchan pandey 1642177919

    Fireplace broke out on Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey set, Kriti Sanon was additionally taking pictures, no accident occurred

  • akshay kumar fees increase 1642155006

    Bollywood’s costliest actor Akshay Kumar elevated the charges in crores, solely this was the wage of the primary movie of his profession

  • makarsankranti 1642152247

    Makar Sankranti 2022- Akshay Kumar was seen flying kites, Katrina Kaif celebrated Lohri at her in-laws’ home!

  • 6 1642138614

    Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is releasing once more in Gujraj, will likely be a blast on 30 non-national multiplex screens!

  • selfiee 1641977867

    Selfiee- Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will likely be seen collectively for the primary time, sturdy teaser released!

  • selfiee 1641965670

    Selfiee- Akshay Kumar began taking pictures for ‘Selfie’, made a huge announcement of the movie from the set!

english abstract

Earlier than Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey launch, right here see the field office report of Bollywood films released on Holi. Akshay Kumar’s Kesari is the very best grosser Holi launch.

Story first printed: Wednesday, January 19, 2022, 15:40 [IST]

#Box #office #report #Bollywood #films #released #Holi #Akshay #Kumar #tops #biggest #hit #Ajay #Devgn #gave #superflop

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment