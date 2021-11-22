Box Office Sooryavanshi third week collection beat bunty aur babli 2 first weekend income. Box Office Sooryavanshi’s third weekend collection Bunty Aur Babli 2’s first weekend collection

Bunty Aur Babli 2 Box Office

The film’s earnings on Sunday have benefited from being a weekend. On Sunday, Bunty Aur Babli 2 earned 30 percent more than the previous two days. Bunty Aur Babli 2 did a business of 3.25 crores on Sunday. Which is much less than Suryavanshi. You can also understand that even after 17 days of release, Sooryavanshi has left behind Bunty Aur Babli 2 while earning huge on the weekend.

Earnings on the 17th day of Suryavanshi

Suryavanshi has earned 12 crores according to media reports on the 17th day i.e. in its third weekend. Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif’s Sooryavanshi earned close to 5.5 crores on Sunday. It is obvious that the audience is liking to see the action of Akshay Kumar in front of a newly released film.

Sooryavanshi World Box Office

With this, Suryavanshi has earned 266.23 crores at the world box office on the 17th day, even after following all the rules of cinema halls during the Corona period. If we see the earnings of the first weekend after the release of Sooryavanshi, then it has been 190.06 crores. The earning of Suryavanshi in the second week has been 66.66 crores. Close to 4 crores on Saturday, doing a good collection for the third weekend as well. It has earned 5.20 crores on Sunday.