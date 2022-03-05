Entertainment

Box Office: The Batman takes a bumper opening, Gangubai Kathiawadi stays strong, Jhund starts low | Box Office – ‘The Batman’ has a bumper opening in India, ‘Jhund’ slows down, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ continues to explode

10 hours ago
Robert Pattinson starrer The Batman has collected $5.3 million at the international box office. The report states that it has earned $1.7M in South Korea and $2.1M in France, $414K in Sweden, $362K in Indonesia and $193K in Belgium since its March 2 release.

At the same time, looking at the craze of the film in India, it is expected that the film will cross the 25 crore mark in its first weekend. Which would be a great start.

According to reports, Jhund, directed by Nagraj Manjule, has taken the box office opening of 1.20- 1.50 crores. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer has received a positive response from critics and audience, so the numbers are expected to rise over the weekend.

At the same time, the Alia Bhatt starrer, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, remains strong even on its eighth day. On its second Friday, the film has collected up to 4.50 crores. And with this, the total collection of the film has so far reached 73 crores.

However, Gangubai Kathiawadi is now going to get a good fight at the box office with the Hollywood film ‘The Batman’. Especially in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai, there will be equal competition between the films of both.

