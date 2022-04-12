Box truck explodes after crash on Minnesota highway, video shows



Minnesota authorities have released video of a fire that broke out Monday after an uncontrolled vehicle collided with a highway and collided with an oncoming box truck.

FOX9 Minneapolis, citing the Minnesota State Patrol, said the crash happened on Highway 10 near Spring Lake Park around 2:30 p.m. Spring Lake Park is located about 14 miles north of Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation shared a video showing a passenger car speeding unramp and heading straight into the right lane through the grass.

The car was seen colliding with a box truck, which later lost control and crashed into a barrier on the right side of the highway. The truck caught fire shortly after the accident.

As the video continues, passengers are seen getting out of the burning truck as thick black smoke engulfs the highway.

Those involved in the crash suffered non-life-threatening injuries, soldiers told the station.

According to the authorities, the driver of the passenger vehicle showed signs of weakness.

The accident is under investigation.