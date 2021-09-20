Boxer Manny Pacquiao in Filipino presidential race

Christopher Lawrence Go, a senator and a longtime ally of Mr Duterte, was considered the preferred party for the presidential nomination, but has yet to announce his candidacy. In the Philippines, the President and Vice President are elected separately. If both men were to win, analysts said, Mr. Go could step aside for Mr. Duterte or let him rule the country by proxy, allowing him to avoid prosecution.

Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte, the president’s daughter, said she would not seek the presidency if her father continued with his plans to run for vice president.

All candidates must submit their final filing in October.

Mr Pacquiao, 42, signaled a break with Mr Duterte earlier this year, when he accused the government’s health department of corruption linked to the coronavirus pandemic and the purchase of face masks and other protective equipment. The senator, who won world titles in a record eight weight categories as a boxer, was once an ally of Mr Duterte, but has recently become more critical of the president.

“We are up to the challenge of leadership,” Mr Pacquiao said on Sunday as he accepted the nomination from his party faction.

He said, ‘Now the time has come for the oppressed to win. “The time has come for the country to rise above poverty.”