Boxer Manny Pacquiao in Filipino presidential race
Manila: Former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao has entered the presidential race in the Philippines.
Mr Pacquiao, the country’s most famous athlete, already holds a seat in the Senate, but faces stiff opposition as a presidential candidate. Before being ousted by a faction loyal to President Rodrigo Duterte, whose government Mr. Pacquiao has accused of corruption, he was the chairman of the ruling party in the Philippines, the PDP-Laban.
“For government officials who continue to rob the exchequer, you will soon find others in prison,” Pacquiao warned when announcing his candidacy on Sunday. “Your time is finished.”
The constitution prohibits Mr Duterte from seeking a second term of six years in the May election. He has instead said he will run for vice president, which some analysts have described as an attempt to avoid prosecution from the International Criminal Court. The ICC last week announced an investigation into Mr Duterte’s anti-drug campaign, which critics have said was influenced by extrajudicial killings.
Christopher Lawrence Go, a senator and a longtime ally of Mr Duterte, was considered the preferred party for the presidential nomination, but has yet to announce his candidacy. In the Philippines, the President and Vice President are elected separately. If both men were to win, analysts said, Mr. Go could step aside for Mr. Duterte or let him rule the country by proxy, allowing him to avoid prosecution.
Davao City Mayor Sarah Duterte, the president’s daughter, said she would not seek the presidency if her father continued with his plans to run for vice president.
All candidates must submit their final filing in October.
Mr Pacquiao, 42, signaled a break with Mr Duterte earlier this year, when he accused the government’s health department of corruption linked to the coronavirus pandemic and the purchase of face masks and other protective equipment. The senator, who won world titles in a record eight weight categories as a boxer, was once an ally of Mr Duterte, but has recently become more critical of the president.
“We are up to the challenge of leadership,” Mr Pacquiao said on Sunday as he accepted the nomination from his party faction.
He said, ‘Now the time has come for the oppressed to win. “The time has come for the country to rise above poverty.”
Ariz Aruge, a professor of political science at the University of the Philippines, said he was not surprised by Mr. Pacquiao’s announcement, but that the boxer may be in over his head. While Mr. Pacquiao is recognized internationally, “he is not ready” to be president, Mr. Aruge said, adding that Mr. Pacquiao had not passed any major legislation.
“His performance in the Senate was tremendous,” he said. “However, this has not stopped people and politicians from winning public office in the past.”
Mr. Pacquiao has also been a vocal supporter of Mr. Duterte’s bloody anti-drug campaign.
Before filing the final candidature in October, the Election Commission will have to sort out the issue of different factions of the PDP-Laban. If Mr Duterte’s faction emerges with a clear mandate, Mr Pacquiao will likely step aside or run as an independent, eliminating Mr Duterte’s chances of regaining public office, Mr Aruge. he said.
Melvin Matibagh, general secretary of the PDP-Laban and leader of the party’s pro-Duterte wing, said Mr Pacquiao was acting against the party’s wishes by announcing his candidacy.
The meeting on Sunday, during which Mr Pacquiao announced his candidacy, “was not approved nor convened by the party’s president, President Duterte,” Matibagh said on national radio on Monday.
