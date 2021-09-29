Boxer Manny Pacquiao Retires – The New York Times

Manila: Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement on Wednesday, a month after losing to Cuban welterweight Yordanis Ugas in a title match in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 42, led an illustrious career spanning 26 years that saw him win world titles in a record eight weight categories. He would end his career with a record of 62 wins, 8 losses and 2 draws, 39 of which would come by knockout. One of boxing’s biggest draws since the 2000s, Pacquiao was trying to become the first boxer to win a title fight in four different decades in his match against Ugas.

Pacquiao, who made his professional debut in 1995, holds a seat in the Philippine Senate and recently announced his bid for the presidency. As a politician, he has openly feuded with the country’s current president, Rodrigo Duterte, whose six-year term expires next year.

“It’s hard for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao said in a 15-minute video on his Facebook page. “Today I am announcing my retirement.”