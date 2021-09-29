Boxer Manny Pacquiao Retires – The New York Times
Manila: Philippine boxer Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement on Wednesday, a month after losing to Cuban welterweight Yordanis Ugas in a title match in Las Vegas.
Pacquiao, 42, led an illustrious career spanning 26 years that saw him win world titles in a record eight weight categories. He would end his career with a record of 62 wins, 8 losses and 2 draws, 39 of which would come by knockout. One of boxing’s biggest draws since the 2000s, Pacquiao was trying to become the first boxer to win a title fight in four different decades in his match against Ugas.
Pacquiao, who made his professional debut in 1995, holds a seat in the Philippine Senate and recently announced his bid for the presidency. As a politician, he has openly feuded with the country’s current president, Rodrigo Duterte, whose six-year term expires next year.
“It’s hard for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao said in a 15-minute video on his Facebook page. “Today I am announcing my retirement.”
“I never thought this day would come. As I hang up my boxing gloves, I want to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao.
“Goodbye, boxing,” he said.
Pacquiao, who said in 2016 that he was considering retiring from boxing but returned later that year, also thanked his longtime manager, Rod Nazario, who had led Pacquiao in the United States two decades earlier. Arranged the first international fight and introduced him to Freddie Roach, who would be the coach. He made his way to stardom as Pacquiao.
“Freddie Roach was not only my coach, but also my family, a brother and a friend,” he said.
“Who would have thought that Manny Pacquiao would end up with 12 major world titles in eight different weight classes?” Pacquiao asked. “Me too, I’m amazed at what I’ve done.”
Pacquiao is the most famous athlete in the Philippines, which may help him in his presidential bid. The Philippine Constitution prohibits Duterte from seeking a second term. To get around this, he has instead said that he will run for vice president.
Duterte’s party is expected to back his longtime ally, Senator Christopher Lawrence Go, as its presidential candidate. If both men were to win, analysts say, Go could have resigned to allow Duterte to step down as leader, or he could have remained and let Duterte rule by proxy.
