Boxers Richard Torrez Jr. and Keyshawn Davis Win on the Last Day in Tokyo

TOKYO – The United States won two boxing medals on the final day of the Olympics as lightweight Keyshawn Davis and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. both claimed silver medals.
While the Americans have not won a boxing gold medal since the 2004 Athens Games, Sunday’s two silver medals, plus a silver won by Duke Ragan and a bronze won by Oshae Jones earlier in the tournament, were an improvement for American boxing. program: The four medals meant it was the most successful Olympic Games for the United States since 2000.
In the first fight, Davis tried to topple Cuban Andy Cruz, a two-time world champion who had beaten Davis in their three previous meetings. It was a tough task, not least because Davis was unranked and had to fight five times instead of four.
Both fighters seemed determined at first, especially Davis, who danced in the ring as “USA” chants echoed from his followers on the upper deck.
As Davis looked for an opening to attack, Cruz landed several solid hits, helping him win the first round, 4-1. In the second round, Davis emerged as the aggressor trying to catch up, a strategy that paid off in the second half of the round. Four of the five judges had both fighters tied, while the Moroccan judge awarded the round to Davis.
In the third and final lap, however, Cruz took control. He won four of the five cards to get the gold medal.
In the 276th and final bout of the Tokyo Games, Torrez, 22, faced the number one seed Uzbekistan Bakhodir Jalolov. At 6-foot-2, Torrez was five inches shorter than Jalolov, and from the start he tried to bend down and swing to force the bigger Jalolov to strike. The plan worked initially, as Torrez was able to reach an exposed Jalolov and win the round, 3-2.
In the second round, Jalolov used his long reach to hit Torrez, who suffered a cut above his left eye. In the third round, Jalolov landed several devastating hooks on Torrez, who at this point was struggling to mount a counterattack. In the end, Jalolov won a unanimous decision.
Torrez hoped to become the first Olympic super heavyweight champion since 1984. Instead, he only became the third American super heavyweight to win a medal of any kind.
The bouts at Kokugikan, the country’s premier sumo venue, were among the last chances for the Americans to overtake China in the race for the most gold medals. Before the last four bouts started at 2 p.m. local time, the United States and China had each won 38 gold medals.
Earlier today, the US women’s basketball team defeated Japan to win their seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal, while US cyclist Jennifer Valente won another gold in track cycling.
Sandwiched between Davis and Torrez’s bouts was the middleweight gold fight between Lauren Price of Great Britain and Li Qian of China, China’s last chance for a gold medal. . Prize won.
The boxing tournament unfolded against the backdrop of ongoing drama at the International Boxing Federation, or AIBA, which was embroiled in numerous scandals long before the pandemic. Frustrated by the slow pace of the organization’s reforms, the International Olympic Committee suspended the organization in 2019 because it failed to adequately address judging issues, ethics violations and allegations of corruption in the upper ranks of the organization.
The IOC has created a working group to organize the qualifying events and the tournament in Tokyo. Morinari Watanabe, the task force chairman, sent a further warning to AIBA officials last week.
“I will say for the future of boxing, if they do an injustice, it’s done,” he told reporters. “If they do it the right way, there is a bright future for boxing.”
