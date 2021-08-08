Boxers Richard Torrez Jr. and Keyshawn Davis Win on the Last Day in Tokyo

TOKYO – The United States won two boxing medals on the final day of the Olympics as lightweight Keyshawn Davis and super heavyweight Richard Torrez Jr. both claimed silver medals.

While the Americans have not won a boxing gold medal since the 2004 Athens Games, Sunday’s two silver medals, plus a silver won by Duke Ragan and a bronze won by Oshae Jones earlier in the tournament, were an improvement for American boxing. program: The four medals meant it was the most successful Olympic Games for the United States since 2000.

In the first fight, Davis tried to topple Cuban Andy Cruz, a two-time world champion who had beaten Davis in their three previous meetings. It was a tough task, not least because Davis was unranked and had to fight five times instead of four.

Both fighters seemed determined at first, especially Davis, who danced in the ring as “USA” chants echoed from his followers on the upper deck.