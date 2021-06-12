Boxing champion Dingko Singh passes away after battling liver cancer; Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs express grief

Boxing champion Dingko Singh passes away after battling liver most cancers; Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs express grief





Asian Video games gold-medalist in boxing, Dingko Singh handed away yesterday after his battle with liver most cancers in Imphal. The demise of the 42-year-old character got here throughout shocker to not solely the game fraternity but additionally to the tens of millions of individuals, who noticed him as in inspiration. Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Farhan Akhtar too expressed grief and paid tribute to the boxer. Listed below are their tweets… Additionally Learn – Shahid Kapoor to supply the biopic of boxing champ Dingko Singh – learn particulars

Padma Shri Dingko Singh was one of many best boxers, an award profitable sports activities one who’s introduced glory to our nation a number of occasions. He’ll at all times stay a supply of inspiration for the younger generations.

My honest condolences to his pricey ones. Might his soul relaxation in peace ?? — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) June 10, 2021

A boxing legend that impressed so many who proceed to observe in his footsteps.. RIP N Dingko Singh ?? He put hope again within the sport of Boxing by profitable a Gold in Asian Video games in Bangkok in 1998. A real Son of Manipur, India. pic.twitter.com/Aw0Upjj2i9 — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 10, 2021

RIP Dingko Singh. You’ll at all times be remembered for the glory you introduced our nation within the ring.

Deepest condolences to the household. ??#Boxer #AsianGamesGoldMedalist pic.twitter.com/Ot1Ng0J0pU — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 10, 2021

Curiously, Shahid Kapoor had the rights to make the movie on the lifetime of Dingko Singh as he stated in 2019, “I’ve the rights for Dingko Singh. It is a movie I actually need to make, and I am going to make it. However I do not know what I am doing subsequent.” Airlift helmer, Raja Krishna Menon, who was set to direct the biopic advised PTI, “It’s unlucky and horrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ailing and struggling however I didn’t realize it was this unhealthy. He was a beautiful human being and a non secular individual. It’s unlucky that we couldn’t make the movie earlier than he might have seen it.”

