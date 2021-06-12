Boxing champion Dingko Singh passes away after battling liver cancer; Shahid Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and other celebs express grief

by
Asian Video games gold-medalist in boxing, Dingko Singh handed away yesterday after his battle with liver most cancers in Imphal. The demise of the 42-year-old character got here throughout shocker to not solely the game fraternity but additionally to the tens of millions of individuals, who noticed him as in inspiration. Bollywood celebs like Shahid Kapoor, Randeep Hooda and Farhan Akhtar too expressed grief and paid tribute to the boxer. Listed below are their tweets… Additionally Learn – Shahid Kapoor to supply the biopic of boxing champ Dingko Singh – learn particulars

Curiously, Shahid Kapoor had the rights to make the movie on the lifetime of Dingko Singh as he stated in 2019, “I’ve the rights for Dingko Singh. It is a movie I actually need to make, and I am going to make it. However I do not know what I am doing subsequent.” Airlift helmer, Raja Krishna Menon, who was set to direct the biopic advised PTI, “It’s unlucky and horrible. This has come as a shock. I knew he was ailing and struggling however I didn’t realize it was this unhealthy. He was a beautiful human being and a non secular individual. It’s unlucky that we couldn’t make the movie earlier than he might have seen it.”

