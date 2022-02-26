Sports

Boxing legend Wladimir Klitschko makes global plea for help amid Russia-Ukraine war: ‘No time to wait’

Former heavyweight Boxing Champion Vladimir Klitschko on Saturday issued a global call for action, urging the “whole world” to take immediate action to stop Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitaly Klitschko’s brother Klitschko made a strong appeal on Instagram to the international community to stand up for Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he said would inevitably lead to a humanitarian crisis.

Klitschko Brothers, Hall of Fame Boxer, Pledge to Defend Ukraine, Say Putin ‘Wants to Recover Fallen Empire’

“I call on the world to stop the war that Russia has started,” he said. “Just today, civilians have been hit by rockets … civilians are being killed, and this is happening in central Europe. There is no time to wait because it will lead. [to a] Humanitarian catastrophe. “

Kiev Mayor Vitaly Klitsko (left) and his brother and former Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitsko speak to the press during a visit to a volunteer recruitment center in Kiev on February 2, 2022.

(Via Xenia Savilov / AFP Getty Images)

“You have to do what you can to stop the Russian aggression [give] Now, he continued. Please come into action now. Don’t wait. Work now. Stop this war. ”

A. LinkedIn In a blog post on Thursday, Klitschko accused Putin of trying to destroy Ukraine’s way of life and said that the attacks on the Eastern European nation were the result of years of “weakening of Western democracy”.

Vladimir Klitschko before the fight against Anthony Joshua at Wembley Stadium in London.

(Nick Potts / PA via Getty Images)

“Putin wants to question the geopolitical balance of the whole of Europe, he dreams of being the protector of the Slavic people wherever he is, and he wants to restore a fallen empire whose death he never accepted,” he said.

Earlier this month, Klitschko enlisted in Ukraine’s reserve army, explaining that his love for his country had forced him to join.

Former Ukrainian boxer Vladimir Klitsko (right) greets a staff member after registering as a volunteer during a visit to a volunteer recruitment center in Kiev on February 2, 2022.

(Via Xenia Savilov / AFP Getty Images)

“It is the love, the love for my city, my home, my family, my neighbors, my daughter that brought me here today. I have taken this initiative and am now taking part in this regional defense,” he said. Time, through Reuters.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano contributed to this report.

