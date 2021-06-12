Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin





Mumbai: A day after Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took to social media expressing anger and disappointment over the latest plot and interesting to boycott the present, now the present's lead actor Sai aka Ayesha Singh has defended the makers. In a latest interview, Ayesha stated that whereas #BoycottGHKKPM developments, because of this writers have succeeded in getting feelings and reactions from individuals.

"This stuff don't have an effect on me as a result of they're simply showcasing their feelings. Writers are very sensible they usually know how one can create attention-grabbing storylines. They're simply doing their job and if individuals are reacting so strongly, it means the writers have succeeded in getting feelings and reactions from individuals. I'm certain when the story will take one other twist, individuals will get again to liking it," Ayesha instructed The Occasions of India.

In a latest episode, Kaku (a senior member of the household) requested Virat to have meals together with his sister-in-law Pakhi. This comes following an enormous battle between Virat, his spouse Sai and Pakhi. Furthermore, Kaku tried to affect Virat by telling him how Sai doesn't take care of him however Pakhi does. This left followers upset who then took to Twitter mentioning that the love triangle within the present is getting ugly and poisonous. Some individuals additionally talked about that the involvement of senior family members (right here, Kaku) within the love triangle is making it extra disgusting and cringeworthy.

Ayesha additionally talked about her off-screen equation along with her co-actors Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma they usually share a fantastic equation. Neil and Aishwarya are a pair in actual life.

In the meantime, with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh within the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on this week’s TRP checklist.