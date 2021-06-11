Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Trends as People Call it Regressive And Cringeworthy





Mumbai: The latest episode of the Star Plus present Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has left followers shocked, indignant and upset. The anger in opposition to the makers has now elevated to an extent that netizens are interesting to boycott the present. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Main Twist: Vanraj Goes Lacking Forward of His Wedding ceremony With Kavya, Police Criticism In opposition to Anupama Subsequent?

In a latest episode, Kaku (a senior member of the household) requested Virat to have meals together with his sister-in-law Pakhi. This comes following an enormous combat between Virat, his spouse Sai and Pakhi. Furthermore, Kaku tried to affect Virat by telling him how Sai doesn’t take care of him however Pakhi does. This has left followers upset. Additionally Learn – Apurva Agnihotri Reveals The Cause Behind Anupamaa’s Success: Ladies Are Figuring out With The Story

A number of individuals took to Twitter mentioning that the love triangle within the present is getting ugly and poisonous. In addition they talked about that the involvement of senior family members (right here, Kaku) within the love triangle is making it extra disgusting. ‘Makers are bringing cringe, regressing and disgust content material within the title of leisure,’ one of many social media customers wrote. Followers additionally questioned using ugly language within the present and alleged that it sends a mistaken message to society. Check out among the reactions from followers: Additionally Learn – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat Leaves For a Boxing Match or Is It Some Plot?

This development isn’t for focusing on actors, it is for the regressive and low-cost content material proven within the present i.e. the elders encouraging devar-bhabhi to do EMA. “Boycott” development will not be a small factor, plz cease dragging actors in it.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM — ♄ ♡ (@SaltyButSweet__) June 11, 2021

Ayesha and Neil’s abilities are being wasted, they’re placing their every thing into rubbish script just for SaiRat’s relationship and characters to get butchered daily.#GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/z6NbLvXmtl — Nisha | SaiRat fan lady | (@nish_randomness) June 11, 2021

So d fact is UNPROFESSIONALISM & LACK OF ACCOUNTABILITY is nowhere got here in b/w bt really run by way of their arteries & veins The artistic head of #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin criticisms se muh mode rahe hain Wah!!Wah!! Aap jaise brand se aur koi umeed b nahi hai #BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/Z47hEdomIn — Ranjani Ragav (@RagavRanjani) June 11, 2021

She is meant to be a health care provider proper? To satisfy her aaba’s dream

However what are you individuals exhibiting us now? She is simply fixing her in-laws issues and getting insulted by them each now & then

Change the storyline @StarPlus#BoycottGHKKPM #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/0usvEvWZiN — ♡SaiRat Love♡ (@SaiRatLove9) June 11, 2021

So happy with this fandom.

Have by no means seen such disgusting dialogues the place the Senior girl asks Devar to feed his Bhabhi simply b’cos he feeds his spouse when she’s unhappy.

Idk how TRP viewers watch this shit with household. Eww.

LIKE HELP THIS CAST AND CREW.

#BoycottGHKKPM pic.twitter.com/aNWDjEPiW8 — san (@butterflynuts) June 11, 2021

A number of individuals additionally requested the makers apologise and alter the storyline of the present. ‘There’s 0% creativity within the script,’ one other social media person wrote.

For the unversed, Virat and Sai bought married after Sai’s father handed away and Virat promised him to take maintain his daughter. At the moment, Virat and Pakhi have been courting one another however coincidentally Pakhi bought married to Virat’s brother. Whereas Virat moved on and developed a liking for Sai, Pakhi nonetheless loves Virat.

In the meantime, with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh within the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on this week’s TRP record.