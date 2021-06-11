Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Trends as People Call it Regressive And Cringeworthy

Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Trends as People Call it Regressive And Cringeworthy

by
Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Trends as People Call it Regressive And Cringeworthy

Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Trends as People Call it Regressive And Cringeworthy

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Maiin trp

Mumbai: The latest episode of the Star Plus present Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has left followers shocked, indignant and upset. The anger in opposition to the makers has now elevated to an extent that netizens are interesting to boycott the present. Additionally Learn – Anupamaa Main Twist: Vanraj Goes Lacking Forward of His Wedding ceremony With Kavya, Police Criticism In opposition to Anupama Subsequent?

In a latest episode, Kaku (a senior member of the household) requested Virat to have meals together with his sister-in-law Pakhi. This comes following an enormous combat between Virat, his spouse Sai and Pakhi. Furthermore, Kaku tried to affect Virat by telling him how Sai doesn’t take care of him however Pakhi does. This has left followers upset. Additionally Learn – Apurva Agnihotri Reveals The Cause Behind Anupamaa’s Success: Ladies Are Figuring out With The Story

A number of individuals took to Twitter mentioning that the love triangle within the present is getting ugly and poisonous. In addition they talked about that the involvement of senior family members (right here, Kaku) within the love triangle is making it extra disgusting. ‘Makers are bringing cringe, regressing and disgust content material within the title of leisure,’ one of many social media customers wrote. Followers additionally questioned using ugly language within the present and alleged that it sends a mistaken message to society. Check out among the reactions from followers: Additionally Learn – Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat Leaves For a Boxing Match or Is It Some Plot?

A number of individuals additionally requested the makers apologise and alter the storyline of the present. ‘There’s 0% creativity within the script,’ one other social media person wrote.

For the unversed, Virat and Sai bought married after Sai’s father handed away and Virat promised him to take maintain his daughter. At the moment, Virat and Pakhi have been courting one another however coincidentally Pakhi bought married to Virat’s brother. Whereas Virat moved on and developed a liking for Sai, Pakhi nonetheless loves Virat.

In the meantime, with Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh within the lead, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is on the second spot on this week’s TRP record.

$(".cmntbox").toggle(); }); });
#Boycott #Ghum #Hai #Kisikey #Pyaar #Mein #Trends #People #Call #Regressive #Cringeworthy

Leave a Comment