Boycott Kareena Kapoor Khan Trends After She Allegedly Asks For Whopping Rs 12 Crore to do Sita Role





Mumbai: Days after stories surfaced that Kareena Kapoor Khan had requested for a whopping Rs 12 crores for the upcoming mythological interval saga Sita, netizens now took to Twitter expressing anger and demanding to Boycott the Good Newzz actor. Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan Will increase Her Performing Charges, Asks For 12 Crore to do Sita’s Role; Netizens Troll

Social media is flooded with folks expressing anger in opposition to Kareena Kapoor Khan. Netizens allege that Kareena is hurting with their non secular sentiments and that the demand of Rs 12 crores for a task is an excessive amount of and is ‘in opposition to humanity’. Some folks additionally known as to boycott Sita’s director for planning to solid Kareena. One of many social media customers additionally dragged in Kareena’s husband and actor Saif Ali Khan and alleged that whereas earlier Saif harm Hindu sentiments with Tandav, now Kareena is repeating the identical. Check out a number of the reactions: Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Little Taimur Tries To ‘Heal’ Nature With His Cute Methods | Watch

Additionally Learn – Kareena Kapoor Khan Needs Kunal Kemmu on Birthday By a Cute Instagram Publish, See Right here

Keep in mind the way in which she arrogantly replied to public that it’s you idiots who make us star,

Don’t watch my flims, I don’t care. Let’s not watch such unworthy folks . She enjoying in mythological movie is disgusting#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Pr0UUHvTf7 — ۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗۗDr. Mauni Upadhyay (NF🇮🇳) (@Mauni94) June 12, 2021

A nationalist Indian would by no means settle for an actress who has no religion in Hinduism for the position of Mom Sita. Bollywood movie mafia spreads poison in direction of Hinduism, we should always boycott all such artists who harm the non secular sentiments of the folks.#BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/Ol6Wu3nSdH — Deepa Bansal🇮🇳 (@Deepa__bansal) June 12, 2021

This position can’t be performed by an actress who doesn’t respect

Hindu God’s. #BoycottKareenaKhan pic.twitter.com/z0e0pMU9uo — Arijit Roy (@Arijit_Asn) June 12, 2021

Earlier this week, a report in Bollywood Hungama prompt that Kareena was approached by the makers of Sita and he or she had requested for a whopping Rs 12 crores. The report cited a supply who claimed, “Kareena who normally asks for INR 6-8 crores for movies has quoted a sum of INR 12 crores which have put the producers in a tizzy. In actual fact, proper now, they’re reconsidering their choice and in talks to take the movie to a youthful actress as an alternative. However Kareena nonetheless stays the primary selection.”

Whereas there isn’t any affirmation about the identical, it has sparked a large battle on Twitter.