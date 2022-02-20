Entertainment

Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a chain lovingly to Tejashwi Prakash video viral

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a chain lovingly to Tejashwi Prakash video viral
Written by admin
Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a chain lovingly to Tejashwi Prakash video viral

Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a chain lovingly to Tejashwi Prakash video viral

Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a chain lovingly to Tejashwi Prakash video viral

Recently, a romantic video of Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundra has surfaced, which is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the headlines for the past several days. While living together in Bigg Boss house, both fell in love with each other and since then both are together. Often both are seen with each other. Along with this, both of them are also seen sharing their photos and videos together. Meanwhile, another video of the couple has surfaced, in which it can be seen that Karan is wearing a chain around Tejashwi’s neck with his hands.

This video of Karan Kundra and Tejashwi Prakash has been shared on a page named Insta Bollywood. In this video, Karan is seen lovingly wearing a chain around his girlfriend and ‘Naagin 6’ actress Tejashwi. In the video, the romantic style of both is being liked by the fans and they are lavishing their love on them.

In the background of this viral video of the couple, the song ‘Muskurana bhi tumhi se sicha hai…’ is being heard. At the same time, Karan is also seen kissing Tejashwi Prakash in the video. This video of both is becoming very viral on social media.

While some fans have reacted to his video saying ‘Uff…’, some wrote ‘Beautiful’. In this sequence, a fan has written in the comment ‘What a lovely couple’, then someone has written ‘Very beautiful’.

READ Also  a musical passion that is adventurous and soothing

Let me tell you, some time ago Tejashwi Prakash gave an interview to Indianexpress.com, in which he told about his wedding plans with Karan Kundrra. During this, without revealing much about their relationship, they shared how Karan has claimed that he will tie the knot in March this year.

Tejashwi Prakash had further said that ‘he will get married in March’. I don’t know who the girl will be. But he was sure that everything was already ready for the wedding. Karan has also made it clear to me that if your parents do not agree, I will run away with you. He further laughed and said ‘I don’t think I have any option left’.


#Boyfriend #Karan #Kundrra #wearing #chain #lovingly #Tejashwi #Prakash #video #viral

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 Filmy4wap

 
Mp4moviez Moviespur Yts           Bollyshare           1337x

 
Madras Rockers 7starhd Downloadhub Teluguwap Kuttymovies

 
Gomovies Pagalworld         Moviesda Djpunjab Bolly4u
Todaypk Filmywap Filmyzilla  Jio Rockers Moviespur
Tamilyogi Crackstreams Worldfree4u Yolamovies 123movies
Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies? 123Movies Isaimini Movierulz movierulz wap
Movierulz ds Khatrimaza OKhatrimaza Filmy4wap SSR Movies

 
7starhd Gomovies Moviesda PagalWorld      Bolly4u
Todaypk  Filmywap Movierulz Rapidtags Venom 2

 Pushpa

Uncharted
READ Also  Shahrukh Khan Asked for Roles from Alia Bhatt On Twitter | Shahrukh Khan asked for work from Alia Bhatt, said- I will come on time now

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment