Boyfriend Karan Kundrra was seen wearing a chain lovingly to Tejashwi Prakash video viral

‘Bigg Boss 15’ fame Tejashwi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been in the headlines for the past several days. While living together in Bigg Boss house, both fell in love with each other and since then both are together. Often both are seen with each other. Along with this, both of them are also seen sharing their photos and videos together. Meanwhile, another video of the couple has surfaced, in which it can be seen that Karan is wearing a chain around Tejashwi’s neck with his hands.

This video of Karan Kundra and Tejashwi Prakash has been shared on a page named Insta Bollywood. In this video, Karan is seen lovingly wearing a chain around his girlfriend and ‘Naagin 6’ actress Tejashwi. In the video, the romantic style of both is being liked by the fans and they are lavishing their love on them.

In the background of this viral video of the couple, the song ‘Muskurana bhi tumhi se sicha hai…’ is being heard. At the same time, Karan is also seen kissing Tejashwi Prakash in the video. This video of both is becoming very viral on social media.

While some fans have reacted to his video saying ‘Uff…’, some wrote ‘Beautiful’. In this sequence, a fan has written in the comment ‘What a lovely couple’, then someone has written ‘Very beautiful’.

Let me tell you, some time ago Tejashwi Prakash gave an interview to Indianexpress.com, in which he told about his wedding plans with Karan Kundrra. During this, without revealing much about their relationship, they shared how Karan has claimed that he will tie the knot in March this year.

Tejashwi Prakash had further said that ‘he will get married in March’. I don’t know who the girl will be. But he was sure that everything was already ready for the wedding. Karan has also made it clear to me that if your parents do not agree, I will run away with you. He further laughed and said ‘I don’t think I have any option left’.