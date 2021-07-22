BPCL Humsafar Join Hands For Doorstep Delivery Of Diesel In Delhi

The company has tied up with Humsafar India. The company plans to deliver diesel in 20-litre jerrycans.

New Delhi. Now people will get diesel sitting at home. Under the facility, you will not need to go to the petrol pump. This facility has just been started in Delhi only. For this, the company has tied up with Humsafar India. The doorstep delivery of diesel has been facilitated keeping the customers in mind.

Significantly, the company has planned to deliver diesel in 20 liter jerrycan. Customers will be able to take advantage of this facility, who are demanding less than 20 liters of diesel. Doorstep facility will not be available for high demand customers.

Will start in these states soon

After Delhi, preparations are being made to launch it in many more states as well. It is worth noting that the government is thinking of starting this facility in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. Most of the hotels and resorts are located in remote areas, so the company will provide such facilities to the people through motorcycles.

will get diesel legally

Earlier, customers had to approach retail outlets to buy diesel. It had to face many problems. Doorstep diesel delivery will solve many problems. Apart from this, diesel will also be available legally.

many people will benefit

Doorstep Diesel Delivery in Jerrycan, titled Safar20 is expected to benefit small scale industries, malls, hospitals, banks, construction sites, farmers, mobile towers, education institutions as well as small industries. The wholesale supply of doorstep diesel has started sometime back. The new initiative will benefit customers with smaller requirements.