BPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 at mhrdnats.gov.in

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has invited applications from interested and eligible candidates for the post of Apprentice. Candidates can apply through the official website of National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) at mhrdnats.gov. The last date to register online is 21st September and the last date to apply is 24th September, 2021.

According to the official notification, the total number of vacancies of Graduate Apprentice is 42. Of these, 11 posts of chemical, 8 posts of civil, 5 posts of electrical, 13 posts of mechanic are vacant. 45 posts of Technical Apprentice are vacant, out of which 5 posts of Chemical, 7 posts of Civil, 8 posts of Electrical, 17 posts of Mechanic are vacant. For full details of vacancies refer official notification.

To apply for the post of Graduate Apprentice, the candidate must have a First Class Engineering Degree in the relevant subject with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University/Institute. To apply for the post of Technical Apprentice, the candidate must have First Class Diploma in Engineering in the relevant subject with 60% marks from the State Board of Technical Education / Recognized Indian University. Candidates selected for the posts of Technical Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 18000 per month. Candidates selected for the posts of Graduate Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 25000 per month.

To apply for these posts, the minimum age of the candidates is 18 years and the maximum age is 27 years. The age of the candidates will be calculated from September 1, 2021. Relaxation will be provided to the reserved category candidates as per rules. Candidates will be selected for these posts on the basis of marks obtained in the examination and interview. The final merit list will be prepared as per General SC/ ST/ OBC/ PWD categories on the basis of marks obtained by the candidates.

