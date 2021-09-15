BPCL Recruitment 2021: Apply online for apprentice posts before 24 September. Check here for selection process and other details

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has issued a notification for the recruitment of various posts of Graduate and Technician Apprentice. all eligible candidates BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 You can apply online for the post through the official website on or before 24 September. The application process has been started from 9th September.

A total of 87 posts will be recruited through this process. In which, 42 posts of Graduate Apprentice and 45 posts of Technician Apprentice are included. Candidates selected for the post of Graduate Apprentice will be given a stipend of Rs 25000 per month. Whereas, for the post of Technician Apprentice, candidates will get a stipend of Rs 18000 per month. Please note that the duration of apprenticeship training will be for one year only.

BPCL Graduate Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have Engineering Degree with 6.3 CGPA in the relevant field from a recognized University/ Institute. whereas, BPCL Technician Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Candidate should have Diploma in Engineering from State Board of Technical Education with 60% marks in relevant field. Talking about the age limit, the candidate’s age should be between 18 years to 27 years for recruitment to these posts. However, age relaxation will be given to reserved category candidates as per government rules. For detailed information candidates can check official notification.

Candidates will be selected for recruitment to these posts on the basis of examination and interview. First of all interested candidates http://www.mhrdnats.gov.in Will have to register. After this the application process will have to be completed within the stipulated time. Check official website for more details.

