BPCL Recruitment 2021: BPCL Recruitment 2021 for various Apprentice posts, check details

Highlights BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 Notification Issued.

Graduate and Technician Apprentice Vacancies.

You can apply till September 24.

BPCL Recruitment 2021: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), Mumbai has issued notification for Graduate and Technician Apprentice Recruitment (BPCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of BPCL mhrdnats.gov.in. The last date to submit online application is 24th September 2021.



A total of 87 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment drive (BPCL Recruitment 2021). Eligible candidates will be recruited on the basis of written test and interview. After that, a year of training will begin. The important information of BPCL Apprentice Recruitment and the direct link of the notification is given below.

Vacancy Details (BPCL Vacancy 2021 Details)

Graduate Trainee

Chemical – 11 posts

Civil – 08 posts

Electrical – 05 posts

Technology Computer Science – 03 posts

Instrumentation – 02 posts

Mechanical – 13 posts

Total Posts – 42

Technician Trainee

Chemical – 05 posts

Civil – 07 posts

Electrical – 08 posts

Instrumentation – 08 posts

Mechanical – 17 posts

Total posts – 45

Educational Qualification

Graduate Trainee – First Class Engineering Degree in a related subject with 6.3 CGPA from a recognized Indian University / Institute.

Technician Apprentice – First Class Engineering Diploma in a related subject with 60% marks from State Technical Education Board.

bpcl apprentice recruitment 2021 age limit

The minimum age is 18 and the maximum is 27 years. However, there will be an age concession for candidates in the reserved category as per government norms.

How much salary will you get (pay scale)

Eligible candidates selected for graduate trainees during one year training will get a salary of Rs. 25000 per month and for technical trainees Rs. 18000 per month.

