BPL 2022 Mohammad Shahzad Spotted Smoking on Ground Match Referee Punishes Afghanistan Opener

BPL 2022, Referee Punishes Mohammad Shahzad For Smoking on Ground: Afghan opener Mohammad Shahzad was seen smoking a cigarette on the middle ground during the Bangladesh Premier League. The match referee also punished him after this act.

In the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2022), both matches could not be played due to rain on Friday. But something happened on the field which made a lot of headlines. In fact, while waiting for the match to start, Mohammad Shahzad, the opener of Minister Group Dhaka, was seen smoking a cigarette on the beach. His smoking pictures are becoming very viral on social media.

Let us tell you that in the BPL 2022, the match of Comilla Victorians and Minister Group Dhaka was lost due to rain. In this match, the Afghan opener was seen smoking cigarettes while waiting for the game to start. A picture of him blowing smoke has come to the fore. Taking action on this picture of him, the match referee found him guilty of indiscipline.

Mohammad Shahzad was found guilty under Article 2.20 of the Code of Conduct of the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) after his act. Due to which one demerit point was added to his record. At the same time, his fellow opener in BPL and Bangladeshi cricketer Tamim Iqbal asked him to go inside the dressing room immediately outside the field.

Minazur Rahman, coach of Minister Group Dhaka, gave a warning to Mohammad Shahzad. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) said in a press release that, ‘Mohammed Shahzad has accepted his mistake and has also accepted the decision taken by the match referee. After which there is no need for an official hearing.

Mohammad Shahzad is playing for Minister Group Dhaka in BPL 2022. The Afghan wicket-keeper batsman has so far scored 120 runs in 6 matches. He scored 53 and 42 runs in two innings but he could not even touch the double figure in 4 innings. The 7th match got washed out due to rain.

So far all the teams have played about 6 or more matches in the Bangladesh Premier League. Comilla Victorians and Fortune Barisal have 9 points each and Comilla top the points table. Barishal has played 7 matches and is one match more than Comilla. Minister Group Dhaka is at 3rd position with 7 points.

While Khulna Tigers are at fourth place and Chattogram Challengers are at fifth place. Both these teams have 6-6 points. Sylhet Sunrisers have played 6 matches out of which they have won only one and lost in 4. One match has been canceled due to rain. Sylhet has 3 points.