BPL 2022 Shahrukh Khan Sunil Narine hits Stormy fifty, Comilla Victorians win Title Chris Gayle Dwayne Bravo Fortune Barishal Missed

11 seconds ago
Bangladesh Premier League 2022 Final: Chris Gayle scored 33 runs in 31 balls in the final of Bangladesh Premier League 2022. Dwayne Bravo took a wicket, but both could not make their team champions. Sunil Narine showed both of them the way to the pavilion.

Comilla Victorians won the Bangladesh Premier League title on the night of 18 February 2022. They defeated Fortune Barishal by one run in the final match. Comilla Victorians have won the Bangladesh Premier League title for the third time. She has previously been the champion in the 2015-16 and 2018-19 seasons as well.

Caribbean all-rounder Sunil Narine played an important role in this victory of Comilla Victorians. Batting first, Narine scored a half-century in 21 balls. Later, in 4 overs, he took 2 wickets for just 15 runs. The result was that Fortune Barishal, adorned with stars like Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo, came out chasing the target of 152 runs, making only 150 runs for 8 wickets in 20 overs.

The special thing is that Sunil Narine sent both Gayle and Dwayne Bravo to the pavilion. Sunil Narine created history in the Bangladesh Premier League by scoring a 13-ball half-century in the last match itself. He was joint second with Marcus Trescothick in terms of scoring the fastest half-century in T20 cricket.

Comilla Victorians won the toss and elected to bat in this match played at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, the capital of Bangladesh. He scored 151 runs for 9 wickets in 20 overs. For him, Sunil Narine scored 57 runs in 23 balls with the help of 5 fours and 5 sixes.

However, except for Narine, captain Imrul Kayas (12 balls, 12 runs), Moeen Ali (32 balls, 38 runs) and Abu Haider (27 balls, 19 runs) could only touch the double figure. For Fortune Barishal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman took 27 wickets and Shafikul Islam took 2-2 wickets for 31 runs.

Captain Shakib-ul-Hasan, Dwayne Bravo and Mehdi Hasan Rana also managed to take a wicket each. Fortune could not achieve the target despite the efforts of Barishal Shaukat Ali (34 balls, 58 runs, 11 fours, one six), Chris Gayle, wicketkeeper Nurul Hasan (14 runs), Najmul Hossain Shanto (12 runs) .

Fortune Barishal needed 10 runs to win in the last over. Imrul Kayas gives the ball to Shohidul Islam to bowl the 20th over. No run scored on the first ball. 2 runs scored in the next 2 balls. The fourth ball went wide and Tauheed ran for 2 runs. Now 5 runs were needed from 2 balls. Tauheed’s shot on the fifth ball went high in the air, but Tanveer Islam could not catch the catch. Mujeeb ur Rahman was run out on the last ball.


